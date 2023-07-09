Former WWE manager thought Logan Paul and Ricochet were "gonna get killed" during insane MITB spot (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Ricochet and Logan Paul's insane spot during Men's Money in the Bank match that left the fans in awe.

The performers first left fans amazed at Royal Rumble 2023 with their mid-air collision during the Men's Rumble match. The duo outdid themselves at Money in the Bank 2023 when Ricochet executed a stunning springboard Spanish Fly on Logan Paul from the ropes onto the table kept on the outside.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that he thought Ricochet and Paul would get themselves killed during the spot. The former WWE manager lavished praise on the two, explaining how no amount of practicing can prepare anyone for a situation like that when the rope doesn't remain static.

Mantell added both the performers were lucky enough to have gotten away unharmed from the spot, which could have possibly put their lives or careers in jeopardy.

"When I saw that, I thought these guys (Ricochet and Logan Paul) are gonna get killed. That was a tricky, tricky bump where you're dealing with ropes. Paul almost tripped and then went off. One of these days, one of them is not gonna get up. That took one hell of an athletic performance to even pull that off. Because you can practice it, but you don't know if these ropes are gonna go here or there or if there's a misstep. Both of them are lucky," said Dutch Mantell. [From 01:03 to 01:43]

Logan Paul on what went wrong during WWE MITB

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul revealed that when he dropped to the bottom rope, he assumed the spot was impossible. However, the social media star added that Ricochet called an audible, and the two went ahead with the Spanish Fly, leaving the London crowd stunned.

"I’m looking at him, I’m like, oh, this motherf*cker is still trying to send this sh*t. I’m not even ready. His feet aren’t even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I’m like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything but, it’s just a wild sport man. I don’t know what I’m doing," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul and Ricochet will have a face-off on the upcoming episode of RAW, where a match between them for WWE SummerSlam 2023 can be finalized.

