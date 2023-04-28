PRIME, the beverage company started by influencers Logan Paul and KSI, have recently brought out what appears to be the second drink in their range. The pair first released a PRIME Hydration drink, which has been available in the UK since the beginning of this year.

However, the new PRIME Energy includes 140mg of caffeine, which is not included in their original product.

There has been some confusion from fans on Twitter following the announcement, with many stating that the drink has been in stores 'for months'.

PRIME released a tweet that said this:

"PRIME Energy has arrived in the UK"

See the tweet below:

@Jack1MF took to reminding both Logan Paul and KSI that the 'drink' has already arrived:

"been in the corner shops for months mate"

@rattyfatpatty said this:

"lol all the flavors are at my local gas station"

Other fans complained that they had yet to find the first product, PRIME Hydration, in stores. @robbo_lcfc said this:

"Prime 'original' hasn't even properly arrived yet"

@RoboMonst3r said this:

"Went to about 4 sainsbury's, 1 asda, 2 asda's on the move and 2 spars and absolutely nothing"

PRIME set to become available on May 1st in South Africa

South Africans will not have much longer to wait should they wish to get their hands on a bottle of PRIME Hydration, the drink created by influencers Logan Paul and KSI.

The beverage will be sold in Checkers stores exclusively across South Africa at much more affordable prices than PRIME is currently available for in the rainbow nation.

A single bottle of PRIME Hydration currently costs up to R800, which would be roughly $43 or £34.

Logan Paul took to Twitter to announce that the popular drink would be heading to South African shores soon. He said this:

"Prime is launching in South Africa on May 1st exclusively in all Checkers locations. So thank you, Checkers, for the opportunity we look forward to coming to South Africa later this year."

Watch the video below:

