"My home team": MrBeast's Feastables becomes the official sponsor of NBA team Charlotte Hornets

Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube alias MrBeast, recently announced that his food brand Feastables has become an official sponsor for the NBA team from his hometown - The Charlotte Hornets. The YouTuber is known for his entrepreneurial mindset, and the sponsorship marks the next big step for Jimmy's company.

Feastables has already made quite the mark in the chocolate bar industry, with social media-driven promotions causing high demands for the product across the world. Although born in Kansas, MrBeast has been proudly living in North Carolina and was clearly excited to announce that his company would be sponsoring the Charlotte Hornets.

The YouTuber even called them his home team in the post on X, formerly Twitter where wrote about his love for basketball and posted a picture of the Hornets jersey with the logo of his company:

"I love Basketball, so it only makes sense for Feastables's first sponsorship to be with my home team."

"This is unbelievable": Fans congratulate MrBeast as Feastables becomes jersey patch partner for the Charlotte Hornets for the 2023-24 NBA season

With the official MrBeast logo now slated to appear in the NBA, fans are obviously excited about the rise of their favorite content creator's company within such a short period of time. After all, Feastables only started last year in January 2022 and has already become fairly popular in the chocolate bar market.

The food brand has seen a meteoric rise in the last year, and as per a recent post from Jimmy, the Feastables chocolate bar appeared in a survey conducted by Hershey's. As per one of his friends, the Chocolate giant has been asking people to compare the iconic Hershey's bar with the YouTuber's bar, proving how far the brand has come since its inception.

Fans were naturally excited to hear the news and flooded social media with congratulatory comments. Here are some of the general reactions from X, formerly Twitter:

Social media reactions to the news (Image via X)

MrBeast has become one of the biggest YouTubers of all time, recently bagging his fourth Content Creator of the Year Award in a row at the 2023 Streamy Awards. With over 180 million subscribers on his main channel, he is by far the most subscribed-to creator on the platform, with PewDiePie coming in second with his 111 million subs.