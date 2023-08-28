"He doesn't care for small stuff like this" - MrBeast not showing up to receive Creator of the Year award at Streamy Awards sparks meme-fest

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has added another impressive accolade to his already remarkable list of achievements. In the most recent Streamy Awards 2023, the popular content creator secured the Creator of the Year award. Unfortunately, Jimmy's typically hectic schedule prevented him from personally attending the event.

Naturally, this caused a significant stir within social media circuits, as fans highlighted his absence. One X user (formerly known as Twitter) pointed out:

“He dont care for small stuff like this.”

MrBeast snubs the Streamy Awards 2023

Fans point out Jimmy's absence from the event.

In the most recent Streamy Awards, notable figures from the online creator community graced the event with their presence. Among the prominent attendees were Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, and Felix "xQc." However, MrBeast, despite receiving a nomination for the prestigious Creator of the Year award, regrettably could not be present at the event.

Given his stature as a prominent creator, his absence undeniably became a focal point of discussion. The presenter even acknowledged this by stating:

"You know, if you keep giving him awards, he really needs to show up."

Although Jimmy has yet to respond to his victory or provide any clarification for his absence, it is widely known that the streamer maintains an incredibly busy schedule filled with filming commitments and various business ventures.

In fact, the streamer has recently disclosed that he is immersed in a flurry of activities and anticipates remaining occupied until at least the end of the year. He has mentioned having only a mere two-day respite interspersed within this demanding timeline. He posted:

"In order to upload weekly videos later this year, I’ve been filming every single day (and only have a couple days off filming between now and end of year) and I’m dying mentally."

Jimmy talks about his grueling schedule.

What did the fans say?

Seeing his absence naturally sparked a lot of internet trolls and reactions online. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Fans suggest giving it to other creators.

Some think MrBeast is too big for the award show.

This marked the fourth consecutive year in which MrBeast secured the Creator of the Year award. To read about the rest of the winners at the Streamy Awards 2023, click here.