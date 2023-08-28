"Twitch CEO was pissed off" - Dan Clancy's reaction to IShowSpeed winning at Streamy Awards goes viral

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" won the Variety Streamer award in the latest Streamy Awards. However, a specific moment during the event has gained widespread attention. This moment occurred as he was making his way to the stage to accept his award, and in the background, there was a noticeable sullen expression on the face of Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch.

This incident garnered significant attention and even attracted trolls, especially considering that Darren had been permanently banned from Twitch since December 2021. However, it's worth noting that Dan Clancy's reaction to the streamer's special moment might be misunderstood since it's from just one frame.

Dan hadn't previously shown any public negativity towards the streamer, so the context is crucial for a fair assessment. Nonetheless, here's the viral post:

"Twitch CEO was pissed off Speed won the award"

Fans troll Dan Clancy after his apparent sullen reaction

Will Dan Clancy unban IShowSpeed? Viral video explored

Despite the speculation sparked by the facial expression, it's worth noting that Dan Clancy and IShowSpeed met before the award ceremony. The two were introduced by Kai Cenat, who had previously streamed with Dan on his channel.

During their meeting, Kai Cenat urged Dan to unban Darren, expressing:

"You gotta unban him. You gotta unban him. Unban him."

The CEO humorously mentioned that he didn't have the Twitch app with him at the time. Otherwise, he jokingly stated that he would have unbanned him right then and there. He said:

"I need to get the app. I need to get the app, I don't have it on my phone."

The prospect of Dan or his Twitch staff actually unbanning the streamer remains uncertain. Currently, Darren primarily streams on YouTube, where he boasts over 20 million subscribers.

Fans react to the duo's meeting

The video of the two meetings and the subsequent conversation about a possible unban quickly garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans surprised at Dan Clancy's statement (Image via @DramaAlert)

Fans troll Dan for his facial expression (Image via @DramaAlert)

Fans react to the interaction (Image via @DramaAlert)

IShowSpeed's ban on Twitch was a subject of extensive debate when it happened. For those unfamiliar, he was banned for making violent and s*xually explicit remarks to a woman during one of his streams.