“I’m dying mentally”: MrBeast reveals just how packed his content schedule is

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has firmly established himself as one of the leading luminaries when it comes to the world of digital entertainment and content creation. Despite all of his success, Donaldson took to X, formerly Twitter, on August 26, 2023, and expressed how enervating the world of content creation can get.

Referring to his packed schedule and consequent exhaustion, the streamer posted:

"I'm dying mentally."

With a creative vision transcending conventional norms, Donaldson has harnessed the power of influential presence on YouTube and many social media platforms to orchestrate awe-inspiring philanthropic initiatives, jaw-dropping stunts, and captivating challenges.

MrBeast's insane schedule is taking a toll on his mental health

Popular YouTuber, podcaster, and streamer "Keemstar" was the first to break the news about Donaldson's concerns via a post published on his DramaAlert handle. MrBeast's original post stated:

"In order to upload weekly videos later this year I’ve been filming every single day (and only have a couple days off filming between now and end of year) and I’m dying mentally. I hope you guys love these videos when they go up, I’m pushing myself to the max to get them done."

Citing his congested schedule until the end of the year, the streamer explained that his mental health had been pushed to the brink due to filming and producing YouTube videos every single day. Hoping viewers appreciate the bespoke content, Donaldson elucidated his efforts at delivering videos on a weekly basis.

Fans react to MrBeast's worrying posts on X

As soon as Keemstar posted about Donaldson's rather perturbing update, a multitude of users on X shared their concerns regarding the streamer's mental well-being. While most users have reacted positively to Jimmy's distressing tweet, some have been abrasive.

As mentioned above, a vast majority of X users have shared their sympathy and support for Donaldson's post, with two users voicing their genuine concerns and urging the 'legend' to take a break and enjoy life.

However, not all of the replies to Keemstar's DramaAlert post were as forgiving.

In spite of the few odd hate comments on X, a vast majority has come out in support of MrBeast, who most recently uploaded a video on his main channel that featured participants from every country battling it out for a prize of over $250,000.