After chilling with Tom Brady on a yacht, MrBeast lands another NFL gig with Sunday Ticket

YouTube sensation MrBeast made headlines earlier this summer when he was on Tom Brady's yacht. He dared the former NFL quarterback to hit a drone with a football off his yacht. Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback did it. Now, MrBeast has partnered with the NFL to give NFL fans a massive prize.

The NFL posted on Friday afternoon on Twitter, that fans can win a one-year subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. The post continued by saying that fans can find clues on their social media posts on highlights from the 2022 season. The QR codes on MrBeast's videos on his YouTube channel will allow fans to enter.

The out-of-market subscription service is moving to YouTube TV this season after nearly two decades with DirecTV. NFL fans have expressed the concern with the cost NFL Sunday Ticket with the move to YouTube.

It's an opportunity to win a one-year subscription to the service and partnering with MrBeast, one of YouTube's most popular faces. It's an ideal way to aim towards the younger generation of NFL fans.

How many fans will win in MrBeast's NFL scavenger hunt?

The NFL has teamed up with YouTuber MrBeast to give NFL fans free access to NFL Sunday Ticket. For a chance to win, fans will have to participate in a scavenger hunt on the NFL's social media as well as MrBeast's YouTube channel. Finding the QR codes will allow fans to enter to win.

There will be 1,000 subscriptions up for grabs that will be scattered in QR codes through videos on his YouTube channel. The NFL's YouTube channel will also have a few hidden QR codes in 2022 highlight videos. That is the opportunity for NFL fans to win a one-year subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be valued up to $500.

One lucky fan will also be chosen to win an all-expense paid weekend trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada in February 2024.

The NFL has been trying to engage with fans to increase the popularity of the new streaming rights deal. The increased cost of purchasing a YouTube TV subscription along with the NFL Sunday Ticket has angered many fans, and has led to ongoing litigation against the National Football League.

The NFL is expected to bring in over $2 billion with the new streaming rights deal with YouTube.

