MrBeast revealed his friend was selected for blind taste test by Hershey's to compare their chocolate with Feastables

Jimmy "MrBeast" has revealed that one of his friends was recently selected by the popular chocolate brand Hershey's for a blind taste test comparing products from other brands, including the YouTuber's very own Feastables. Jimmy launched the chocolate bars back in January 2022 in the US and has since become quite popular among fans and beyond.

MrBeast's various entrepreneurial ventures have received a lot of love from the internet, including the Beast Burgers and the recent foray into the world of chocolate bars and gummies. The YouTuber is a prolific tweeter and recently shared a story with his 21 million followers about a friend who found out Feastables was being used as a sample test at Hershey's Chocolate World.

The content creator found the case quite funny, saying:

"My friend was randomly selected by Hershey to be in a blind taste test and the whole study was him trying Feastables then Hershey’s and rating them lol."

When fans enquired further, MrBeast even shared screenshots from the friend in question. Apparently, they were visiting Hershey's Chocolate World in Pennsylvania with their partner when they were randomly picked for a survey. Its main aim was to compare chocolate bars from different companies. The text message reads:

"While inside, we got randomly picked to do a tasting test/survey. The survey began with what brands do you know and yours was the very first one listed. It ended with 'blind' tasting a Hershey's Bar and a Feastables bar and answering questions about taste, quality, etc."

While Hershey's is a longstanding institution in the American chocolate scene, Feastables has also garnered a lot of praise in recent months. The YouTuber-run company has already released a variety of new flavored chocolate bars. It has collaborations with other popular creators, such as Karl Jacobs, who have their own unique flavored items, such as the Karl Gummies.

Not only can they be bought online, but MrBeast's products have become a staple for big retail stores across the country and can be found in places such as Walmart and Shaw's. The YouTuber even made a Superbowl ad that did not air because of the high cost associated with the ad space. As such, he promptly released it on Twitter, and the video has garnered over 15 million views to date.

Try our Deez Nuts bar! - I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of $ so you guys get it hereTry our Deez Nuts bar! - feastables.com I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of $ so you guys get it hereTry our Deez Nuts bar! - feastables.com https://t.co/NSRtS7t49Q

Hershey's using Feastables in their survey just proves how much the brand has grown since coming out last year, and many fans even suggested they were trying to steal the recipe.

Here are some other general reactions to the news from Twitter:

MrBeast's Feastables has seen a lot of fanfare since its inception, with the YouTuber even arranging a collaboration with Corpse Husband.

