MrBeast and Corpse Husband collaborate to release Feastables chocolate bar for Halloween

In an unexpected collaboration just ahead of Halloween, YouTube stars Jimmy "MrBeast" and Corpse Husband have released a limited edition Cookies and Creme bar, which will be launched by Feastables.

A snack company owned by MrBeast, Feastables specializes in making different varieties of chocolate bars. The latest one will have a white-chocolate base and promises to be a delectable treat for fans, making it the perfect Halloween snack.

fstbls.com/corpse We partnered with @CORPSE to launch this Cookies & Creme Corpse Bar! He crushed it with this one, the design and taste is genuinely insane We partnered with @CORPSE to launch this Cookies & Creme Corpse Bar! He crushed it with this one, the design and taste is genuinely insane 😍😍😍fstbls.com/corpse https://t.co/rZDw1waUaT

The latest MrBeast and Corpse Husband collab comes with an exciting giveaway

While MrBeast is known for making big budget collabs, his latest joint project is certainly a surprising one. Speaking about Corpse and their latest chocolate release, he said:

"[Corpse] crushed it with this one, the design and taste is genuinely insane"

The Cookies and Creme bar by Feastables is being branded as a healthier alternative to chocolates from other major competitors such as Hershey's. The bar is bright-red in color and has white-chocolate as its base, with cookie chunks added to the mix.

The packaging is equally enticing. The wrapper combines blood-red colors against a black backdrop and features Corpse Husband's famous mask.

the limited edition Corpse Bar is a bloody red, white chocolate with smashed cookie chunks. 1 box = 1 entry into our MISS YOU CORPSE HOODIE giveaway get yours right now, only on OUR COLLAB WITH @CORPSE_HUSBAND IS HERE 🖤the limited edition Corpse Bar is a bloody red, white chocolate with smashed cookie chunks. 1 box = 1 entry into our MISS YOU CORPSE HOODIE giveawayget yours right now, only on feastables.com OUR COLLAB WITH @CORPSE_HUSBAND IS HERE 🖤 the limited edition Corpse Bar is a bloody red, white chocolate with smashed cookie chunks. 1 box = 1 entry into our MISS YOU CORPSE HOODIE giveaway❗get yours right now, only on feastables.com https://t.co/zFh3j9nYbu

Feastables has also announced a giveaway prize for select winners who buy their limited edition box. According to the company's official Twitter account, fans will have the opportunity to receive a special edition Corpse-themed hoodie for every purchase they make:

"1 box = 1 entry into our MISS YOU CORPSE HOODIE giveaway"

Although Feastables chocolate bars are available in supermarket stores such as Walmart, the limited edition Corpse Husband bar can only be purchased through their official website.

A box of 10 bars will cost $29.99, two boxes containing 20 bars is priced at $49.99 and three boxes containing 30 bars will cost $74.99. A purchase of three boxes is also accompanied by a Feastables t-shirt.

"EDIBLE CORPSE!": Fans react to the collaboration

Their latest project is expected to be a smashing success, especially considering the fact that both social media stars have managed to amass a large fan base over the years.

Here are the reactions to the announcement:

*it is not actually corpse, it is a chocolate bar @CORPSE EDIBLE CORPSE! EVERYONE GO EAT CORPSE!**it is not actually corpse, it is a chocolate bar @MrBeast @CORPSE EDIBLE CORPSE! EVERYONE GO EAT CORPSE!**it is not actually corpse, it is a chocolate bar

YouTube @YouTube @MrBeast never thought i'd want to eat a corpse bar, but here we are @MrBeast never thought i'd want to eat a corpse bar, but here we are

isaacwhy @isaac_why @MrBeast @CORPSE when is the isaacwhy uhhhh chocolate bar arriving @MrBeast @CORPSE when is the isaacwhy uhhhh chocolate bar arriving

lily!🍂³¹ @corpsegiggle @MrBeast @CORPSE this is HUGE because corpse has never released a chocolate bar before @MrBeast @CORPSE this is HUGE because corpse has never released a chocolate bar before

The Feastables line-up initially announced six original flavors, namely Chocolate Chip, Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Sea Salt, Original Chocolate, Quinoa Crunch and Almond Chocolate. All flavors are available online or through select stores.

Feastables is not the only F&B project owned by MrBeast. In 2020, the YouTube star announced Beast Burgers. Earlier this year, they even launched a physical location that allowed customers to dine in or take away their food of choice.

