YouTube powerhouse Jimmy "MrBeast" recently released an advertisement for Feastables, his snack company, that was apparently meant to run during the Super Bowl. However, the endeavor was eventually scrapped due to the high cost of ad space.

Jimmy posted the humourous promotion on his Twitter featuring a bunch of popular people from his team, including himself, Nolan, Karl Jacobs, and others. The video is in the style of a mock documentary where MrBeast and others praise the new flavor of the Feastables bar: Deez Nuts. The ad in fact starts with a person asking the YouTuber what his biggest creation is, and he replies:

"The biggest thing I ever made... Probably Deez Nuts"

"Would have been the best ad": Twitter reacts as MrBeast reveals Feastables advertisement

MrBeast @MrBeast



Try our Deez Nuts bar! - I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of $ so you guys get it hereTry our Deez Nuts bar! - feastables.com I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of $ so you guys get it hereTry our Deez Nuts bar! - feastables.com https://t.co/NSRtS7t49Q

As the most subscribed-to creator on YouTube, Donaldson has become one of the most renowned online personalities in the world. The King of Viral content has mastered the art of making content on the internet and was presented with the Creator of the Year award at this year's Streamy Awards for the third consecutive year.

As a stalwart of the content creation industry, MrBeast's influence reaches far and wide. The YouTuber is also an avid philanthropist and has a keen eye for business, having opened two separate food businesses from scratch: Beast Burgers and Feastables. The latter was being promoted in the ad he shared on Twitter, which has since attracted more than 300k views within half an hour of being posted.

Feastables @Feastables



go to EAT DEEZ NUTZ 🥜 milk chocolate with peanut butter has been our #1 most requested flavor and it's finally herego to feastables.com right now if you want DEEZ NUTZ in your mouth EAT DEEZ NUTZ 🥜 milk chocolate with peanut butter has been our #1 most requested flavor and it's finally herego to feastables.com right now if you want DEEZ NUTZ in your mouth https://t.co/owkneuHZFq

As for the Super Bowl jab, MrBeast is referring to the recent NFL championship match, where he appeared in an ad highlighting women in football. In the tweet, the YouTuber insinuated that his original intention was to air the ad during the Super Bowl, but he ultimately decided not to due to the exorbitant price tag.

The ad space for the event is highly sought after in the United States due to the insane viewership numbers it attracts. As per the reports, the Super Bowl ad space for a thirty-second advertisement at the 2023 iteration of the championship cost a staggering $7 million.

However, paying such an amount of money for something as goofy as the ad he released on Twitter is quite in line with how he operates his YouTube empire.

Fan reactions to the Feastables trailer

Here are some of the ways fans reacted to the trailer, with the majority being quite positive about the new flavor announcement for the MrBeast bar.

Josh Whatley @jwhatxc @MrBeast This would have been the best ad by far @MrBeast This would have been the best ad by far

Quig @Quig @MrBeast You’re telling me you wouldn’t spend 7 million dollars on a deez nuts joke? Pain. @MrBeast You’re telling me you wouldn’t spend 7 million dollars on a deez nuts joke? Pain.

Donaldson's recent video about curing the blindness of a thousand people by funding their surgeries was the center of debate and controversy in the online community. Here's how prominent Twitch streamer HasanAbi reacted to the video.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes