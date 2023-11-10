"Is it frustrating that white people get attention?" - xQc responds to MrBeast facing backlash for building 100 wells in Africa

During a Kick livestream, prominent internet personality Felix "xQc" reacted to the controversy surrounding Jimmy "MrBeast's" recent philanthropic effort. For context, the YouTube star assisted in the construction of 100 wells in Africa. However, on November 8, 2023, the content creator faced backlash, with Saran Kaba Jones, CEO of FACE Africa, saying:

"Overnight, this person comes along, who happens to be a white male figure with a huge platform, and all of a sudden, he gets all of the attention. It's kind of frustrating."

xQc was watching YouTuber "Ludwig" Ahgren's Mogul Mail video titled Why MrBeast is Getting Cancelled, during which the French-Canadian personality came across Saran Kaba Jones's statements mentioned above.

The 27-year-old was taken aback after reading this and remarked:

"What's frustrating about that? Is it frustrating that white people get attention? Huh?"

The Twitch and Kick streamer went on to say that being white is not the "current meta":

"Guys, I'm sorry for y'all white people in the chat. Okay? Currently, the meta is not white. Okay? We're currently off-meta. You kind of have to play cool (for) a bit. Okay? We'll, maybe, come back down the line maybe later. Right now, we're off-meta. So, everybody has got to chill."

"Why do you guys not catch sarcasm?" - xQc provides clarification on the take he gave on MrBeast facing backlash for his philanthropic effort in Africa

After stating that being a white person is not the "current meta," xQc checked out the Kick chat room to see what fans had to say. He then clarified that he was being "ironic" and pondered why his audience didn't "catch sarcasm":

"Guys, I'm f**king kidding! Guys, it's ironic. Why do you guys not catch sarcasm? It's, like, obvious in your face. Okay? I'm just saying - anytime there's something... bro, it's just been, like, people put the 'white' in front of everything!"

Timestamp: 04:31:04

The former Overwatch pro also elaborated on what he thought was "weird" and "odd," saying:

"Like, every word possible. Every status that people say, it's either 'white this' or 'white that.' Like, it has to be, 'Oh, this is good. But, it has been achieved by somebody who's white. So, got to notch it down a little bit.' I think that's weird as f**k! I think it's odd!"

Fans react to xQc's take on the MrBeast situation

xQc's comments on the MrBeast controversy were a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

At the time of writing, MrBeast had not responded to the criticisms voiced by Saran Kaba Jones and others. It remains to be seen what he has to say.