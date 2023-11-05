"What can I say, I'm a f**k up" - xQc reveals Pokimane has unfollowed him on social media following recent controversy

During a Kick livestream on November 5, 2023, Felix "xQc" revealed that Imane "Pokimane" had unfollowed him on social media following a recent controversy. For those unaware, on November 2, 2023, xQc went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after netizens discovered that he had been uploading react content related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

X user @NoodleVEVO slammed the content creator's antics, labeling him a "parasite." They wrote:

"When I think about what scumf**k degenerate content parasites look like, I don't think I could possibly create parody more on the nose than this."

xQc responded to the criticisms by flaunting his wealth. In one of his replies, the French-Canadian personality included an image of himself holding stacks of cash. In another, he displayed his diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch with the caption, "Your bank account relates."

While playing Cities: Skylines 2 earlier today, Felix revealed that Pokimane had unfollowed him on Instagram. Claiming that he did not uphold the "social standing," the 27-year-old remarked:

"I know Poki unfollowed me on Instagram. Why the f**k do I care? I understand that there is a social standing I need to uphold in order to maintain my friendship and I didn't do that recently. So, I'm not in the follow-list. What can I say, man, I'm a f**k up."

"She chose the family-friendly route, and X chose the brand-risk route" - Fans react to Pokimane unfollowing xQc on Instagram following recent drama

Felix disclosing that Pokimane had unfollowed him on Instagram has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens. One fan speculated that the Twitch streamers would collaborate in the future as if "they're friends again":

Another viewer believed Pokimane was "not a real friend":

According to YouTube user @TurtleMonkeyGG, the OfflineTV co-founder "works smarter," whereas xQc "works harder." They added:

"Poki works smarter, X works harder. She chose the family-friendly route, and X chose the brand-risk route. So, OFC (of course), she would get bank at a fraction of his effort, but X had to make something out of nothing."

Here are some more fan reactions:

This isn't the first time xQc and Pokimane have been embroiled in a beef. Earlier this year, the former Overwatch pro slammed the latter for claiming that the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick, operates using Twitch's services.