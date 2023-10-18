"I don’t want to be a part of your 'women can get away w anything' agenda" - Pokimane comments on Jacksfilms vs. SSSniperwolf drama

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has spoken out about the ongoing feud between YouTubers Alia "SSSniperwolf" and John "Jacksfilms." Pokimane took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 18, 2023, and responded to those comparing her to SSSniperwolf. Claiming she was "vehemently against" doxing and swatting, the streamer asserted that the comparison was "unnecessary."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality stated that she didn't want to be part of the "woman can get away with anything" narrative. Her tweet reads:

"I'm vehemently against doxing, esp as someone who has been doxed, swatted, and stalked for years. this comparison is unnecessary and I don't want to be a part of your 'women can get away w (with) anything' agenda. I sincerely hope that @YouTube helps Jack."

Pokimane added that she always tried to apologize after making a mistake. She then pleaded with the online community to stop comparing her to someone who "committed a crime":

"I always try to apologize and do better when I make a mistake. It's okay if you haven't forgiven that yet, but please don't compare me to someone who committed a crime and put people's safety at risk."

"Such a weird leap" - Fans react to Pokimane asking netizens to stop comparing her with SSSniperwolf

Pokimane's recent tweet trended on X, amassing over 2.5 million views in just a few hours. Fellow Twitch streamer Brooke "BrookeAB" responded by writing:

Twitch streamer BrookeAB's response to Pokimane's tweet (Image via X)

X user @Tecky_twt commented on the OfflineTV co-founder getting "hate threads" on social media., saying:

"The number of times Pokimane gets these hate threads is simply unnecessary. Why would someone even associate what is going on with SSSniperwolf to Pokimane? Such a weird leap."

Fans weigh in on the streamer's recent tweet 1/4 (Image via @pokimanelol/X)

According to another user, comparing mistakes to "criminal activities" is not only unfair but also harmful:

Fans weigh in on the streamer's recent tweet 2/4 (Image via @pokimanelol/X)

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Daisyy Michelle shared her thoughts on posts comparing Pokimane to SSSniperwolf by writing:

Fans weigh in on the streamer's recent tweet 3/4 (Image via @pokimanelol/X)

X user @EshuMarneeedi stated that the comparisons were not only unnecessary but also "literally wrong":

Fans weigh in on the streamer's recent tweet 4/4 (Image via @pokimanelol/X)

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from the conversation thread (Image via @pokimanelol/X)

On October 18, 2023, Jacksfilms called YouTube out for not banning SSSniperwolf after she allegedly doxed him. The 35-year-old tweeted that he had sent video evidence of the situation to the appropriate channels. He added that if the situation is not addressed, it could have "dangerous implications."