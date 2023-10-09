"Why did you call me the most corrupt person on Twitch?" - Pokimane confronts Trainwreckstv about their beef

On October 8, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" had a brief conversation with Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" on her livestream. During the Just Chatting segment, the latter shared a message via a donation, expressing his desire to settle their differences and "be neutral." Pokimane read Trainwreckstv's message out loud for her audience, saying:

"I figured - since you say it's a positive day and it's all about love, that we settle our differences and at the very least, be neutral. Either way, have a good rest of the stream."

In response, the Moroccan-Canadian personality claimed she never wanted to get into a feud with Trainwreckstv. She ended up confronting the content creator and asked him why he called her the "most corrupt person on Twitch."

Imane said:

"Yeah, I never wanted to, like, 'beef' beef. But, just out of curiosity, can I ask... and again - I'm saying this under the pretense of, 'I'm not trying to beef.' I'm really not. I'm just so curious. Why did you call me the most corrupt person on Twitch? I just want to know, and then we can move on. I thought that was, like, a little funny. So, I would love to hear your side of it and then we can move on. You know?"

"I can be against gambling and still get along with people who do that" - Pokimane responds to Trainwreckstv asking her to "settle differences"

Pokimane and Trainwreckstv had been feuding ever since the former voiced her displeasure with the prevalence of gambling-related content on Twitch. On September 22, 2022, Tyler accused the Amazon-owned platform of being corrupt after it imposed restrictions on slots, roulette, and dice games.

He went on to call those who supported the decision "bad-faith" actors. In a social media update on X (formerly Twitter), Trainwreckstv wrote:

"You want to see how corrupt these motherf**kers are? I'll start doing full-time sports betting streams, and you'll see their silence now turn into full-fledged bad-faith activism. This has never had anything to do with 'gambling,' and their inconsistency shows that."

As mentioned earlier, Trainwreckstv recently spoke with Pokimane and wished to settle their differences. In response, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder confronted the streamer, asking why he called her the "most corrupt person" on Twitch.

The 27-year-old personality continued the conversation, apologizing for statements that may have come across as judgmental:

"Again, when I speak generally about something... like... I never mean to pass judgment on individuals, and I'm so sorry it came off that way. You know? I can be against gambling and still get along with people who do that. If that makes sense? Or, like, gambling on stream, blah, blah, blah - whatever."

Timestamp: 00:19:10

Trainwreckstv posted another message on her Twitch chat, this time asking if he really did call Pokimane the "most corrupt" person. He asked her to send a "clip for context" and added:

"Did I say you're the most corrupt? Can I have a clip for context, you can send whenever. Don't want to put you on the spot."

While Pokimane did not have access to the clip, she recalled Trainwreckstv making the statement during his call with Zack "Asmongold" and Felix "xQc." She elaborated:

"I do not have the clip. If anyone in chat remembers. I do know it was during your call with Asmon and xQc. So, maybe someone out there has the clip. Either ways, it was wild! 'A lot of things were said in that call.' Very true! Anyways, don't worry about it. Yeah, I'm more than happy to squash the beef."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Pokimane's on-stream interaction with Trainwreckstv was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Pokimane is amongst the most-watched content creators on Twitch, having been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. The Twitch veteran boasts over 9.3 million followers and averages 7,658 viewers per stream.