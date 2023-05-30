"All hypocrites" - Trainwreckstv calls out Mizkif, HasanAbi, Ludwig, and Pokimane for advocating against gambling-related content on Twitch

Twitch and Kick star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has slammed streamers from the Poggers community, accusing them of harboring an opposition to gambling on the purple platform. For context, big names like Matthew "Mizkif" and Imane "Pokimane" pushed for the removal of the gambling category on Twitch in September 2022 and ultimately succeeded.

According to Trainwreckstv, these streamers' supposed concern was merely a facade, driven by a desire for attention and financial gains. He scathingly critiqued:

"Miz, Hasan, Ludwig, Poki - all hypocrites"

What Trainwreckstv said about streamers from the Poggers community

Trainwreckstv's status as one of the top gambling streamers is widely known, making it unsurprising that he expressed dissatisfaction when the Poggers community voiced their opposition to gambling on Twitch.

Since then, the 32-year-old has taken a notable step by becoming a co-owner of an emerging streaming platform called Kick, which, unsurprisingly, permits slots and roulettes streaming.

During an audio call on Pokelawls' Twitch stream on May 29, Trainwreckstv dished out some scathing remarks towards some of the streamers who had taken a stand against gambling.

When asked if he can still discuss gambling on Twitch, he replied:

"Yeah, we can talk about it. We can do whatever we want. Realistically, all the bullsh*t still going on Twitch."

(Timestamp: 03:29:01)

He continued:

"I'm telling you, bro, all those streamers, all of them, whether it's Miz, Hasan, Ludwig, Poki - all hypocrites. All of them. Like, that was never about anything. It was petty bullsh*t over view count and money."

It's worth noting that gambling has not completely disappeared from Twitch. However, the focus has primarily been on unlicensed gambling websites, including the removal of platforms like Stake.com, which was widely used by many streamers for slots streaming.

Here's what the community said

The clip was shared across the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments from its members. Here are some notable reactions:

Interestingly, Mizkif, who previously supported the removal of gambling on Twitch, has now joined Rumble, another up-and-coming livestreaming website associated with far-right creators (such as Andrew Tate) and gambling streams. This has naturally caused a stir within the Poggers community. To read more about the story, click here.

Poll : 0 votes