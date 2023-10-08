"Bro forgot to f**king comment that he was live" - xQc in stitches after watching Elon Musk's Diablo 4 livestream on X

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on billionaire Elon Musk's recent Diablo 4 livestream on X (formerly Twitter). The latter went live for the first time on October 2, 2023, and played the Blizzard Entertainment-developed title for about 40 minutes. Over 6.9 million people tuned in to see the platform's owner play the action role-playing game (ARPG).

xQc's initial reaction to Elon Musk's broadcast on X was:

"You know what? It's not actually terrible. Oh, it's actually kind of laggy."

At one point, the 52-year-old entrepreneur examined his in-game character and expressed a desire to return to Diablo 4's player hub. After seeing this, Felix burst out laughing and made a lighthearted remark about Musk's method of interacting with live audiences.

He said:

"Damn, dude! Bro forgot to f**king comment that he was live and then he says, 'Hey guys, I'm going to be going to town, guys. Guys, I'm going to take you back to the town, guys. Check out the armor, guys.' I don't know, dude. It's so funny. I like that, though.'

xQc added:

"That's nice, though. Chat, he streamed for only 40 minutes?"

"xQc and Elon Musk streaming together is inevitable" - Fans react to Twitch star's take on Tesla CEO's Diablo 4 livestream on X

The former Overwatch pro's take on Elon Musk's Diablo 4 playthrough has received quite a lot of attention. One viewer made a comment in jest, writing that it was nice of Felix to support a "small streamer":

Another fan chimed in on Elon Musk's streaming headphones and microphone setup, stating:

One community member's comment has received hundreds of likes, in which they wrote:

"xQc and Elon Musk streaming together is inevitable."

Some of the more pertinent fan responses were along these lines:

Timestamp: 00:34:15

During the same broadcast, xQc also commented on how views are calculated on X, calling it "very odd." He used his "shower stream" as an example, claiming that he saw an increase in viewers simply because his livestream was shown on his followers' timelines.