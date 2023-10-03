"RIP Twitch and YouTube" - Elon Musk's Diablo 4 livestream on X garnering 1,000,000 viewers leaves fans impressed

Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to broadcast his Diablo 4 gameplay in order to test the platform's ability to livestream video games. He had an impressive audience of 1.3 million live viewers, and the post received an astonishing 3.3 million views overall. The tech billionaire had previously shown his love for multiple titles, including the Diablo and Overwatch series.

As someone with one of the most prominent accounts on X, Musk's livestream attracted a host of comments from the online community. One user remarked:

"RIP Twitch and YouTube."

Fans left amazed at Elon Musk's first-ever gaming livestream on X (Image via X)

How does Elon Musk's X livestream fare against Twitch?

Expand Tweet

Elon Musk is once again in the spotlight by attracting more than 1.3 million concurrent viewers during his Diablo 4 livestream on October 3, 2023. The broadcast lasted 52 minutes, during which the business magnate successfully completed the game's Nightmare Dungeon chapter.

Although X is not primarily a live-streaming platform, Musk is aiming to make it more creator-friendly. In comparison, Twitch's most viewed livestream attracted over 3.4 million viewers as renowned Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai hosted his famous 'La Velada del Año 3'. In fact, there have been 11 streams on the purple platform that have attracted over one million live viewers.

YouTube has also set records in terms of livestreams. For instance, in August 2023, ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Mission Soft Landing attracted an impressive audience of over eight million live viewers.

Musk has left his mark on YouTube history as well. SpaceX's May 2020 livestream of the SpaceX Crew Demo-2 (rocket launch) attracted over 4.1 million concurrent viewers.

Fans react to Elon Musk's Diablo stream

Watching the richest man in the world exploring the world of video games in a livestream has elicited a plethora of reactions from fans. Here are some notable ones:

Fans share their critical comments on the stream (Image via X)

Many viewers have pointed out issues with the X livestream, such as the absence of interactive chat and screen flickering. Musk has acknowledged these problems and intends to address them for a better streaming experience.