“What a dream fulfilled that must be” - Streaming community shower love as Ibai scores a penalty against football legend Iker Casillas

The streaming community came together in a remarkable display of affection and support towards Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea after he scored a penalty against legendary footballer Iker Casillas during the Kings League.

For those not informed, the Twitch streamer disclosed in January that he could face vision loss due to a "degenerative" eye condition. Considering this, his goal against Casillas was particularly meaningful to the streaming community as it was a powerful demonstration of Ibai's resilience in the face of adversity.

Fans and fellow streamers took to social media to express their congratulations and admiration for Ibai's incredible performance while offering encouragement and support for his ongoing struggle with his eye condition.

"What a dream fulfilled that must be."

Twitch community praises Ibai as he bags a penalty goal against Iker Casillas' 1K

During the current season of the Kings League, a seven-a-side football league founded by Gerard Pique in Spain, Ibai successfully converted a penalty kick, using a technique similar to Panenka, against the renowned Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

This was in response to a challenge posed to him by various stars, including David de Gea, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta, David Villa, and Jose Mourinho.

Ibai @IbaiLlanos Este vídeo lo voy a guardar como un tesoro. Este vídeo lo voy a guardar como un tesoro. https://t.co/wef7zq2lGO

After fulfilling the challenge, the streamer took to his Twitter account to post a video clip of the moment he scored the goal:

Ibai @IbaiLlanos Le he metido un penalti a Iker Casillas. Le he metido un penalti a Iker Casillas. https://t.co/7GMFjV9WEo

Fans congratulated the streamer for scoring a goal amid health issues:

What has Ibai been suffering from?

In a video posted on January 10, the streamer shared that they have been diagnosed with a type of eye disease that causes progressive vision loss, with the possibility of eventual blindness.

He said:

"There is a problem in my left eye and I got some news, well, I got a message, from the professionals that treat me, telling me that I might go blind."

He mentioned that there is a possibility of damage to both of his eyes. In his own words, he said:

"This was really funny four days ago, the fact that there are high chances of me going blind because apparently if I have a degenerative problem in my left eye, my right eye will end up with the same problem."

For those wondering, viewers can watch live streams of all the matches in the Kings League for free as they will be available on various platforms, including the official Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels of the league, as well as on the team chairpersons' individual channels.

