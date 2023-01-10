Javier Tebas labels Kings League as 'circus' in fresh dig aimed at ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique

La Liga president Javier Tebas has fired back at Gerard Pique as the former Barcelona star is set to launch the Kings League. The tournament is a unique competition in which streamers, along with famous faces like Ibai Llanos, Sergio Aguero, Iker Casillas, and journalist Gerard Romero will take part.

Pique recently claimed that he is the Javier Tebas of the Kings League. However, the Blaugrana legend noted that, unlike Tebas, he is not involved in any politics.

The La Liga president has now reacted to Pique's claims. On the Global Players program, Tebas said (via El Nacional):

"This is as if you compare that if Pasalabra can be a competitor of the League. The only thing that seems to be that it is played with a ball and that goals must be scored. We'll see how much we talk about the Kings League."

Tebas went on to fire more shots at Barcelona legend Gerard Pique by claiming that the Kings League is a circus. Here's what the La Liga president said:

"I remember when Ibai and Piqué bought the PSG games because Messi left. They broadcast two games. And it seemed when they bought it that it had been the revolution. I like it as a circus, but it is not comparable to the football industry."

Xavi Hernandez spoke about the value of Barcelona's win against Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona managed to defeat Atletico Madrid in La Liga despite Robert Lewandowski's absence. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With the win against Los Colchoneros, Barca moved three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who were defeated by Villarreal in their most recent game.

Speaking after the game, Xavi emphasized the value of the win. He said (via Football Espana):

“This victory is not only three points, it is a victory that gives us a lot of morale for the remainder of the League, because we have banged our fists on the table to be candidates. We had a lot at stake knowing that Real Madrid had lost.”

Poll : 0 votes