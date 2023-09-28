Elon Musk slated to speedrun Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons on X to test out new live-streaming feature

South African billionaire Elon Musk has set the gaming community abuzz after recently announcing his intentions to livestream Diablo 4 on X (formerly Twitter). Since acquiring Twitter, Elon has been trying to add more and more features to the website, pushing for it to be more friendly toward content creators.

With ad revenue from posts already bringing in money for those with the blue tick, the live-streaming feature could potentially put X on par with popular websites such as Twitch and YouTube.

Now, Elon Musk is known to take an interest in video games and has praised Blizzard for their work on Diablo 4 in the past. It seems he is going to be attempting a speedrun of the Nightmare Dungeons in the game on his website to showcase the feature.

Elon Musk to play through tier 99 Nightmare Dungeon on Diablo 4 to test live streaming feature on X

The live streaming feature on X is not exactly brand new, with streamers such as Ninja using it ever since the Fortnite creator stopped being a Twitch partner. However, the platform still has a long way to catch up with competitors, and it seems the Tesla CEO is trying to change that.

As a popular figure on the platform, Elon Musk's post on X about playing Diablo 4 has gone positively viral among fans of the billionaire and the game, with many looking forward to the stream.

Readers should note that the livestream was initially scheduled to be on September 27, but Musk later gave an update, postponing it to tonight (September 28) due to work commitments.

Fans should also temper their expectations about the speedrun claim, as Elon Musk has openly admitted that when he used the term speedrun, he just meant he would be trying to finish the Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons (which are known to be quite a bit more difficult than normal dungeons) as soon as he can in the capacity of an amateur video gamer.

Elon Musk has been talking about making X a better website for content creators for months now. Last year, after acquiring the social media platform, he even asked the former head of YouTube Gaming to join the company.

Since then, the subscription model and ad revenue have led many content creators, such as MrBeast, to start generating revenue from their posts on X, and the live streaming feature may also see a wider usage after Elon's Diablo 4 stream.

Here are some general reactions to his post about speedrunning Nightmare Dungeons.

Streaming enthusiasts will recognize Asmongold, the Twitch streamer whose reaction to Elon Musk playing Diablo 4 was to ask him to play Path Of Exile. Asmongold has also expressed his disapproval of Elon's Diablo 4 character when the billionaire revealed that he was playing through the game as a druid.