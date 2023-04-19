"Musk is paying me $5": Twitter goes wild as MrBeast shares a screenshot showing Elon Musk being subscribed to him

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is once again going viral, this time on Twitter, after he shared a screenshot showing that Elon Musk is subscribed to him on the platform.

The tweet went positively viral, getting over three million views within an hour of being posted. Fans were delighted to see MrBeast joking about Musk paying him $5 per month as a subscriber.

In the tweet, the content creator jokingly called into question the chain of command on Twitter because the CEO of the platform was paying him:

"Elon Musk is now paying me $5 a month, who’s really in charge now"

MrBeast @MrBeast Elon Musk is now paying me $5 a month, who’s really in charge now Elon Musk is now paying me $5 a month, who’s really in charge now https://t.co/VwO3Jl6ro3

"Biggest flex ever": Twitter reacts as Elon Musk subscribes to MrBeast on Twitter, effectively paying him $5 per month

A dedicated revenue stream for content creators and Twitter Blue were among Elon Musk's initial ideas to make the platform profitable. The latter was implemented first but received backlash from many big names, such as LeBron James, who refused to pay a monthly fee for more features on the social media website.

In February 2023, Musk announced that Twitter would be sharing ad revenue with creators in a bid to make the platform more attractive to content creators.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads

The company has gradually started allowing creators to opt for a subscription-based model on the platform.

This is something that MrBeast talked about when he discussed becoming the new Twitter CEO around the time Elon Musk decided to put up a poll about stepping down from the position.

In a tweet, the YouTuber said that one of the first things he would do to make the platform better was to make changes to facilitate content creation.

MrBeast @MrBeast My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms https://t.co/PR6pEnpv18

Ad revenue and Twitch-like subscription-based models are clearly Elon Musk's attempt at creating a more content-friendly Twitter. The features have already been rolled out in a number of countries around the world. A recent post confirmed that users in Japan, Australia, and a few other countries can apply to get into the program by checking out the monetization options on their profiles.

Twitter @Twitter Creators can now sign up and earn a living directly on Twitter in Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today. Creators can now sign up and earn a living directly on Twitter in Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today.

Twitter reactions

The idea of Elon Musk subscribing to a creator on his own platform and in effect paying for it out of his pocket was amusing to a lot of people. Many thought that it was quite the "flex" for MrBeast.

One person joked about Musk helping small content creators:

Knights @KnightsGG @MrBeast Elon musk helping up and coming creators >>> 🥺 @MrBeast Elon musk helping up and coming creators >>> 🥺❤️

Many noted that the mobile application has sent out push notifications about subscribing to MrBeast.

Hunter @HUN2R looks like Twitter is testing sending notifications out to people to push subscriptions looks like Twitter is testing sending notifications out to people to push subscriptions https://t.co/LG1zkpem59

The Esports Writer @FionnOnFire @MrBeast bro i got a push notification like my phone was trying to warn me a tornado was about to blow down my house @MrBeast bro i got a push notification like my phone was trying to warn me a tornado was about to blow down my house https://t.co/gdaswZQM8b

A couple of fans joked about the YouTuber becoming the platform's official CEO:

GameChanger Charity @GameChangerOrg @MrBeast they don't call you the Super Official CEO for nothing @MrBeast they don't call you the Super Official CEO for nothing

Here are some more reactions:

Content creation has become the name of the game. With another big player entering the space, creators will have a lot of options to post their content going forward.

Here is a public discussion that Elon Musk had with the former head of YouTube Gaming about Twitter's pros and cons in terms of being a viable platform for content consumption.

