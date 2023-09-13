"Kind of a freak": xQc and Asmongold react to Amber Heard's Mercy Overwatch cosplay for Elon Musk

Gamers had a field day recently after Elon Musk shared an old image of Amber Heard's Mercy cosplay on X, with popular streamers such as xQc and Asmongold commenting on the picture. The news of the South African billionaire reportedly asking his then-girlfriend Amber Heard to cosplay as that Overwatch character surfaced in a recent biography.

Soon after the news went viral on social media, Elon himself posted a picture of Amber in costume, causing quite a stir. Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" also reacted to the photo in a recent livestream and described the cosplay as "basic," saying:

"Elon Musk had Amber Heard dress up as Mercy from Overwatch. I mean, that's legit. What? I think that's legit, what the f*ck. It's kind of basic actually. It's kind of a freak, no?"

After reading a couple of replies on X, xQc acknowledged that the costume was nice:

"He's like me for real. I hate it here. W cosplay. It is nice, it is nice...."

MMO and RPG streamer Asmongold also weighed in, saying this cosplay was a "good idea" while reacting to the news from the biography. This is what he had to say:

"New Elon Musk biography reveals he asked Amber Heard to cosplay as Mercy from Overwatch. Yeah, I mean yeah, it's a good idea."

Elon Musk starts a memefest on social media after sharing a picture of former partner Amber Heard cosplaying as Mercy

Both Asmongold and xQc were quite active in covering the viral Depp v Heard public trials on their livestreams. In fact, the two were also included in the recent Netflix documentary about that topic.

As for Elon, he started a total meme fest on X, formerly Twitter, after confirming the news about Heard's cosplay by posting a picture of her wearing a Mercy costume.

Here are a couple of other reactions from social media after the billionaire shared the picture:

