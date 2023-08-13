"Is the Overwatch community overreacting?": Asmongold weighs in on Overwatch 2 being review bombed on Steam

With Overwatch 2 being review bombed on Steam due to gamers' dissatisfaction with Blizzard's policies, Twitch streamer Asmongold has gone on record to give his opinion. Although normally an MMO and RPG streamer, he is known for being outspoken about his views and has previously called out developers such as Blizzard for issues surrounding microtransactions and bad gameplay.

Only recently, the streamer went viral in the Diablo 4 community after publicly calling out Blizzard and quitting the game shortly after the release of Season 1. He occasionally dabbles in other genres too, and has played Overwatch on stream before. With players on Steam review tanking the game, this was Asmongold's reaction when a viewer asked him if the community was overreacting:

"Is this Overwatch community overreacting or is it deserved? Like, Overwatch 2 isn't even going to have PvE content. Really, why are we still talking about this, who gives a f*ck! Because you're just going to play the same maps with the same sh*t."

Asmongold says Blizzard has failed in commitment to serve gamers while explaining the "protest reviews" on Steam for Overwatch 2

Blizzard's past announcement that Overwatch 2 will not have PvE and other features promised beforehand naturally had not gone well with the community. However, the news that some modes were going to be released in the game had some positive reactions.

That said, story missions and levels are behind paywalls, and with the game's recent release on Steam, the review section has allowed gamers to vent their frustration at the developers (Battle.net did not have a similar review system). As of writing, the game has over 88,000 ratings, and the reviews are 'Overwhelmingly Negative' with only nine percent being positive.

Overwatch 2 only has 9% positive reviews on Steam (Image via Steam)

Asmongold himself has criticized the game before and continued his explanation, saying that gamers are clearly not satisfied with what the developers have offered. As for whether the community was overreacting, this was how the streamer saw it:

"And is this an overreaction or not? Yes or no, most people are giving protest reviews to Blizzard because they haven't been served properly as a consumer.

Timestamp 1:11:30

A known critic of Blizzard games, Asmongold hammered home his point, saying those who have been playing their games have stopped as "the games didn't server the purpose":

They played Blizzard games for a while and the games didn't serve the purpose those people wanted them to. And guess what happened? They don't want to play those games anymore."

Fan reactions

Here are some reactions to the streamer's comments about Overwatch 2, with many agreeing with his point and criticizing Blizzard for their decisions.

Fans agree with the streamer's take (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is known to give his opinions about various things and recently weighed in on the ongoing react content controversy involving xQc and Ethan Klein, who had a viral debate. When asked what he thought of their online debate on the matter, the streamer described them as "cartoon characters."