"These are two cartoon characters": Asmongold gives his honest opinion on the xQc vs Ethan Klein from H3 Podcast debate

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" is known for speaking his mind, whether it is about fellow streamers or video game drama. In a recent livestream, he gave his honest opinion on the viral xQc vs Ethan Klein debate, where the two argued about their opposing views on reaction content. With the discussion devolving into petty namecalling and Twitter drama, fans were eager to know his take.

While several big names such as HasanAbi and xQc have been embroiled in the controversy surrounding reaction content and have taken sides in the debate, Asmongold had quite a different perspective. He told his viewers that he looked at the debate as pure entertainment:

"I mean, for me, this is the way I look at stuff like that. This is the way I look at sh*t, I look at everything like this just like entertainment. Like, I don't view it or take it seriously. I don't go and be like, 'Oh, this is so bad. This is good.' I don't really, I just look at it as entertainment."

Furthermore, he compared xQc and Ethan Klein to cartoon characters, saying:

"It's like, these are two cartoon characters. Rather than get wrapped up in who is right and who is wrong, or like, getting mad at somebody for being rude."

"YouTubers fighting, who cares!": Asmongold on the xQc and Ethan Klein debate about reaction content

Considering that the reaction content controversy has been one of the most discussed topics in the streaming community, the xQc and Ethan Klein debate naturally went viral. Many people participated in the Twitter drama that followed after Klein leaked certain DMs showing xQc flexing on him and calling him insecure.

Asmongold fans were eager to know his thoughts on the issue, and while he has already talked about reaction content, this was his initial reaction to the debate:

"They had a debate about reacts. Apparently, xQc was wrong. And he DM'd Ethan from H3H3 and showed a picture of his watch and said that the watch is a lot of money and, 'you a b*tch'. Did I miss anything? I mean there it is."

Timestamp 5:39:12

The streamer went on to say that he sees such situations as entertainment, comparing xQc and Klein to cartoon characters. While talking about big egos and getting emotionally invested in online personalities, he drew an analogy from the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, saying:

"Oh, he's got a big ego. Yeah of course, right? Imagine if Dio didn't have a big ego in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. It would be boring. So like, just try to have some fun... Who gives a f*ck about what happens. YouTubers fighting over this sh*t, who cares!"

Asmongold then spoke about how emotional investment in such things was not healthy, saying:

"You lose if you become emotionally invested. And to the extent that you can separate yourself from the emotional investment that you have into something, that is whenever you will be able to succeed. And that's when you will be able to make the right decision for yourself... Caring about something very strongly has never made me make a better decision."

Reaction content has become a hot topic on social media, with many smaller creators also weighing in on the issue. One YouTuber called xQc out for going AFK while "reacting" to his video on stream.