"Why is he playing a druid?": Asmongold reacts to Elon Musk's Diablo 4 build, calls him out for playing Druid

Popular MMO streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to Elon Musk's Diablo 4 build that the Tesla CEO had shared on X, formerly Twitter, after saying it was a great game. Zack has been a vocal critic of Blizzard's game and could not figure out why Elon would opt for a druid build.

On a recent stream, he had quite the reaction to Elon Musk's in-game character. Zack was very surprised about why the world's richest man had chosen to play the druid class, saying:

"Elon sent a picture of his Diablo 4 build. Oh is he playing a druid? What the f*ck! Why is he playing a druid?"

On X, Elon had mentioned that he had been enjoying the game very much, and after a fan asked him about his favorite build, Musk answered that it was a Werebear Lightening Storm Druid.

Asmongold was not impressed, and after reading the post, he said:

"Werebear lightning storm druid, what the f*ck?"

Asmongold recently made quite a splash in the Diablo community after openly criticizing the fourth installment of the game. After the start of Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant, the Twitch streamer rage quit the game one day, saying it was a "sh*t" game.

"He's not going to finish his battle pass": Asmongold points out that Elon Musk was not playing Diablo 4 on the Seasonal live server

Elon Musk @elonmusk Diablo IV is a great game. Nice work by the @Blizzard_Ent team!

It is not a secret that Elon Musk dabbles in gaming, and he recently posted on X praising Blizzard Entertainment for making a successful game. The long-awaited fourth installment in the Diablo series arrived in June and had a pretty successful release.

However, many players have since called out the developers about balancing issues and other UI fixes. One of the major critics in the streaming circles has been Asmongold, who stopped playing the game shortly after the release of the Season of the Malginant.

Timestamp 1:03:20

The streamer was unhappy with Elon Musk's choice of Diablo 4 class, and after looking at the picture the billionaire attached in a subsequent tweet, Asmongold said that Elon was not playing on the Seasonal server:

"Oh, so he's not even playing the Seasonal server. You see..."

Talking to his viewers, Asmongold also mentioned that it was understandable that he was not playing an updated version as the man was probably busy with work. However, that did mean that Musk would not be able to finish the battle pass:

"It makes sense right because he's probably been busy, you know? 'Cus, you know, there's like the SpaceX, The Tesla, Twitter or X now... So I can see how he might be a bit busy, but still man. He's not playing the new season, he's not going to finish his battle pass."

Fan reactions

Here's how his viewers reacted to the clip on YouTube:

Fans talking about Elon Musk playing Diablo 4 (Image via Asmongold Clips)

