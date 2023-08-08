Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1: Expected update time, size, and more

Diablo 4 has attracted many players since its launch, thanks to the frequent updates and changes. Additionally, the Season of the Malignant also enticed many newcomers to check out the game and delve into the world of Sanctuary. If you are an avid fan, you must be aware of the latest patch 1.1.1. It is set to introduce some robust buffs for all classes.

Diablo 4’s latest patch will address the nerfs that were introduced in the previous updates but did not jive well with the community. This patch will add buffs not only for the Sorcerer and the Barbarian, but also for other classes and skills. You can look forward to alterations in many Legendary Aspects as well.

When is Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 expected to launch?

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 is live now in accordance to the schedule i.e. August 8, 2023, around these time frames: 6 pm BST/ 1 pm EDT / 10 am PDT. As of this writing, there is no information regarding server downtime.

This is a bit surprising as the previous patch had a significant maintenance period before the update went live. It is possible that it had a lot of content to introduce, especially in the form of the Season of the Malignant.

Patch 1.1.1 is one of the most awaited updates as it is set to increase the Sorcerer's survivability. You can peruse this extensive article highlighting all the gameplay changes, bug fixes, and other details regarding this patch.

Class balance changes, increased legendary drop rates, higher monster density, and much more. Patch 1.1.1 is live now in #DiabloIV Class balance changes, increased legendary drop rates, higher monster density, and much more. pic.twitter.com/lGfLpEjwUH

It will be pleasant news for fans if this update arrives without any downtime as it will let the community delve into the game without any roadblocks. Apart from class balances, you can also expect some major changes in the functioning of certain Aspects, skills, and Legendary items.

What is the size of Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1?

As of this writing, the patch is around 2.254 GB on PlayStation consoles, and only 1 GB on PC. This is in contrast to Update 1.1.0, which was around 10 GB and comprised of the entire seasonal content.

The small size of this patch is due to the fact that it will only consist of class balances and stat changes. If you are inquisitive about the detailed breakdown of all the changes, you can read this article outlining all the class balances.

Naturally, the Sorcerer and the Barbarian will witness a plethora of buffs. This is an ideal time to try out a new class and experiment with niche builds to tackle end-game activities.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant will conclude on October 17, 2023, so there is still a lot of time to acquire the seasonal rewards. You can delve into this guide to know about all the Battle Pass rewards.