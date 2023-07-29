Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 release date, class balances, and more

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is underway, and Blizzard organized a campfire chat last week. Avid fans must know there was yet another campfire chat held today that discussed some crucial aspects regarding the upcoming patch 1.1.1. They can rejoice as the prime focus of the next patch is to enhance Barbarian and Sorcerer.

This decision comes from the vocal community feedback, as many fans were dejected with the nerfs. The campfire chat also touched upon the changes that one can expect beyond patch 1.1.1.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 release date

Diablo 4’s patch 1.1.1 is set to arrive on August 8, 2023. Fans clamoring for more details can keep an eye out for official patch notes that will release on August 2, 2023. Despite a later release date of patch notes, the devs discussed the upcoming changes in depth.

While the community had a mixed reaction to many changes made in the previous patch, Blizzard has attempted to make some positive alterations based on the feedback.

All Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Sorcerer buffs

Sorcerer will receive some robust buffs (Image via Diablo 4)

Players can expect the following buffs pertaining to the Sorcerer skills:

Flickering Fire Bolt: It generates two additional Mana when hitting any adversary.

Fireball: Enhanced version of this skill has an enhanced radius of around 50%. Destructive Fireball enhances the critical strike damage by 20%. This increase can be stretched to a whopping 30% in case the ball hits three or more foes.

Chain Lightning: Every time lightning bounces, it will deal 5% extra damage upon its next impact.

The following are the changes regarding Sorcerer passives:

Vyr’s Mastery: It will have extra damage which is enhanced from its previous value of 10% to 15%

Esu’s Ferocity: There will be an additional functionality wherein both bonuses are offered for a span of three seconds when impacting any boss with a critical strike.

Combustion: A change involving burning effects dealing x20% more damage along with extra x2% additional damage for every source of burning a player inflicts on a foe.

The following are the changes pertaining to Sorcerer Legendaries:

Serpentine Aspect: Players are allowed to have extra Hydra active along with an enhanced duration (14-24%).

Aspect of Conflagration: Extra burning damage which was previously 20-30% will be 20-40%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames: Burning damage percentage bracket increased to 60-80%.

Aspect of Three Curses: Fireball and Meteor’s critical strike damage increased (20-40%).

Flamewalker’s Aspect: New movement speed duration will be 6 seconds instead of 4.

Gravitational Aspect: Ball lightning will orbit around a player along with dealing extra damage (15-25%).

All Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Barbarian Buffs

Barbarians will also undergo major changes (Image via Diablo 4)

Fans must watch out for the following changes in Barbarian skills and passives:

Violent Upheaval: If this skill deals damage to two adversaries or any boss, then players can avail of some Berserking for a span of two seconds. This will boost to upto three seconds if one manages to impact four foes.

Aggressive Resistance: Damage reduction boosted to 4%.

Gushing Wounds: Bleed damage pertaining to critical damage boosted to 115% and when dealt with Overpower, boosted to 70%.

Unconstrained: Damage bonus from Berserking enhanced to 35%.

Walking Arsenal: The duration of bonus damage is stretched to 8 seconds instead of 6.

The following are the changes pertaining to Legendaries:

Aspect of Ancestral Force: Damage strengthened to 40-58%.

Death Wish Aspect: Thorns increased to 0.65 -0.85.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury: Amount of core skill Cost refund enhanced to 20-30% range.

Aspect of Ancestral Charge: Damage bracket boosted to 75-125%.

Aspect of Burning Rage: Damage numbers increased to 0.3-0.38

Aspect of Bul-Kathos: Enhanced damage reduction (15-25%)

Earthquake Aspect: Better damage from Earthquakes (15-25%).

The following Uniques will also experience some changes in the patch:

Fields of Crimson

Hellhammer

Ramaldini’s Magnum Opus

100,000 Steps

Battle Trance

All Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Rogue Buffs

Rogue skills will also be altered a little (Image via Diablo 4)

The following changes are coming to the Rogue skills and passives:

Invigorating Strike: Energy threshold enhanced to 75%.

Forceful Arrow: Every third cast of this skill will pierce foes.

Caltrops: The damage bonus will be boosted to 5%.

Poison Trap: Damage per tick will be enhanced to 0.12.

Rain of Arrows: The very first wave of this skill will knock down foes for around three seconds.

Victimize: A 45% lucky hit chance instead of 35%.

Rugged: Damage reduction against Damage Over Time is boosted to 9/18/27%

Siphoning Strikes: Lucky Hit chance enhanced to 85%.

The following Legendaries will witness some changes:

Aspect of Elusive Menace

Aspect of Quickenign Fog

The following Uniques associated with Rogue will also undergo alterations:

Windforce

Word of Hakan

All Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Necromancer Buffs

These are some Necromancer skills that will see some buffs (Image via Diablo 4)

Necromancer fans can expect the following changes in skills, Paragon, and Legendaries:

Bone Spirit: Cooldown reduction enhanced to 7 seconds.

Wither Legendary Board: Requirement related to avail bonus will be reduced to 40.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper: Impacting foes with Sever has a better chance to unleash a pool of Blight.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh: Increased chance to generate Essence whenever a player hits a foe who is vulnerable.

Greaves of the Empty Tomb Unique might also undergo some tweaks. In the meantime, players can check out this detailed guide regarding the best Necromancer build for this season.

All Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Druid Buffs

Druid fans can also rejoice owing to these stats (Image via Diablo 4)

The following changes are expected in Druid skills:

Earth Spike: Better Spirit gain (increased to 13).

Claw: Better Spirit gain (increased to 12).

Storm Strike: Boosted Spirit gain (increased to 15).

Wind Shear: Better Spirit gain (increased to 14)

Maul: Spirit gain boosted to 17.

Wolves: Damage percentages will be significantly enhanced.

Players must make note of the Legendaries that will be impacted for Druid:

Aspect of Metamorphic Stone

Aspect of the Alpha

Mangled Aspect

Class mechanic Overload’s lucky hit chance will be enhanced to 40% from the previous 20%. Fans looking for a robust ensemble can peruse this guide on best Druid leveling and end-game builds aligned with Season of the Malignant.

Diablo 4 comprises many in-depth gameplay mechanics, and veteran players can currently partake in this season’s story content. Those new to this season can delve into this guide highlighting the five best ways to level up in Season of the Malignant.