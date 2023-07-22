Best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Druid leveling, endgame, and PvP build

The Druid is one of the most underrated classes in Diablo 4. While the class possesses the ability to deal some insane amount of damage, it can only do so with the help of a few very specific builds. Moreover, Druids have a steep learning curve associated with them, so not everyone is thrilled to try out this class because of how difficult it is to play as one in-game.
Unlike the other classes in the game, this class can control some of the natural forces and shapeshift. That said, here's the best Diablo 4 Druid build for Season of the Malignant.
Best Diablo 4 Druid leveling build
Although they don't amount to much, leveling builds are important because they help characters speed from level 1 to level 50 fairly quickly. While it's not that important to make a perfect leveling build, especially when you're pushing through the campaign. However, having one makes it easier to defeat some of the bosses, like Lilith or Elias, for that matter.
Being a shapeshifter, the Diablo 4 Druid can transform into a werebear or a werewolf. Using skills that allow your character to do both can come in handy sometimes. That said, here's how you must go about the entire process.
By the time you've hit level 7 in the game, you will have enough skill points to unlock a rank on Storm Strike and Pulverize, along with its enhancements. Pulverize is your first level of shapeshifting skills. Over the next three levels, you'll need to focus on the Blood Howl, which is also a shapeshifting skill.
By the time you hit level 24, you should have unlocked the Poison Creeper, the Trample, and Earthen Bulwark skills. These three skills are absolutely important for the best Diablo 4 Druid build. Over the next 26 levels, you need to focus on getting your hands on the passives that boost your already selected skills. Having said that, the following table should tell you when you should pick which skill:
Druids also have access to a specialization known as a Spirit Boon. Once you unlock this, here are the skills you need to select:
- Deer: Wariness
- Eagle: Scythe Talons, Avian Wrath
- Wolf: Pack leader
- Snake: Obsidian Slam
Diablo 4 Druid Aspects
Considering this is a leveling build, you do not need to go for too many Legendary Aspects at this point. However, there are three important ones that will come in handy even for your endgame stages. They are:
- Aspect of Ursine Horror: Belfry Zakara, Hawezar
- Subterranean Aspect: Random world drop
- Aspect of the Umbral: Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes.
Best Diablo 4 Druid Endgame build
The Earthen Bulwark Druid build is probably the strongest and the best Diablo 4 Druid build at this point. However, you'll need to switch out some skills to make this build even more efficient.
First of all, you'll have to forgo the Poison Creeper skill and invest three points from there into the Nature's Reach passive. You should also lose out on Clarity and invest those three points in Grizzly Rage.
Since you're using both Werebear and Werewolf forms here, it's best to invest one skill point in the Beastial Rampage Key Passive.
Paragons and Glyphs
Here's where you'll be drawing most of your power from. For this build, you must use five Paragon Boards, including the Starter Board. The Glyphs for these boards are as follows:
Best Diablo 4 Druid Caged Hearts for Season of the Malignant
With Caged Hearts being the latest feature to be introduced in Season of the Malignant, here are the best ones to use with this Druid build:
- Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Malignant Pact
- Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of The Barber
- Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Unconstrained Beast.
Best Diablo 4 Druid PvP build
Considering there isn't any loadout feature in the game yet, it's slightly inconvenient to make a separate build just for the PvP activities, which are quite limited.
You will still be doing a devastating amount of damage with this build as well. If you fancy additional PvP damage, focus on getting some gear with the Thorns stat.
Stats you should be focusing on
Since you'll be relying on your skill-based damage a lot while wanting to deal Overpowered Damage, it's best to focus on the Willpower stat as much as possible. Your next priority should be Dexterity to get that sweet Critical Strike bonus, followed by Intelligence and Strength.
When it comes to your armor rolls, Cooldown Reduction should be your main priority, followed by Damage Reduction from Close Enemies and Spirit Cost Reduction. You could also focus on Movement Speed, but it's not that important.
As for the best in slot gear pieces, you need to look out for Vasily's Prayer and Insatiable Fury. These will heavily increase the potency of your build.
Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Druids
Once you've reached the endgame stages, you must select and imprint Legendary Aspects on your gear pieces. To imprint an Aspect, make your way to the Occultist. These are the Aspects to focus on:
- Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan
- Aspect of Quicksand: Feral's Den, Scosglen
- Shockwave Aspect: Random world drop
- Aspect of Retaliation: Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes
- Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast: Endless Gates, Hawezar
As per the Season of the Malignant, this is the best Diablo 4 Druid build you can use in the game. This piece will be updated based on the buffs and nerfs the skills receive in the upcoming Patch 1.1.1.