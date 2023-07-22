Best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Druid leveling, endgame, and PvP build

The Druid is one of the most underrated classes in Diablo 4. While the class possesses the ability to deal some insane amount of damage, it can only do so with the help of a few very specific builds. Moreover, Druids have a steep learning curve associated with them, so not everyone is thrilled to try out this class because of how difficult it is to play as one in-game.

Unlike the other classes in the game, this class can control some of the natural forces and shapeshift. That said, here's the best Diablo 4 Druid build for Season of the Malignant.

Best Diablo 4 Druid leveling build

Although they don't amount to much, leveling builds are important because they help characters speed from level 1 to level 50 fairly quickly. While it's not that important to make a perfect leveling build, especially when you're pushing through the campaign. However, having one makes it easier to defeat some of the bosses, like Lilith or Elias, for that matter.

Being a shapeshifter, the Diablo 4 Druid can transform into a werebear or a werewolf. Using skills that allow your character to do both can come in handy sometimes. That said, here's how you must go about the entire process.

By the time you've hit level 7 in the game, you will have enough skill points to unlock a rank on Storm Strike and Pulverize, along with its enhancements. Pulverize is your first level of shapeshifting skills. Over the next three levels, you'll need to focus on the Blood Howl, which is also a shapeshifting skill.

By the time you hit level 24, you should have unlocked the Poison Creeper, the Trample, and Earthen Bulwark skills. These three skills are absolutely important for the best Diablo 4 Druid build. Over the next 26 levels, you need to focus on getting your hands on the passives that boost your already selected skills. Having said that, the following table should tell you when you should pick which skill:

Level Skills 1 - 2 Storm Strike 3 Enhanced Storm Strike 4 Pulverize 5 Enhanced Pulverize 6 Fierce Storm Strike 7 Primal Pulverize 8 Blood Howl 9 Enhanced Blood Howl 10 Innate Blood Howl 11 Pulverize 12 Pulverize 13 Poison Creeper 14 Clarity 15 Clarity 16 Clarity 17 Pulverize 18 Trample 19 Enhanced Trample 20 Savage Trample 21 Enhanced Poison Creeper 22 Ferocious Poison Creeper 23 Earthen Bulwark 24 Enhanced Earthen Bulwark 25 Quickshift 26 Quickshift 27 Quickshift 28 Defiance 29 Natural Disaster 30 Resonance 31 Resonance 32 Resonance 33 Heart of the Wild 34 Wild Impulses 35 Wild Impulses 36 Wild Impulses 37 Predatory Instinct 38 Predatory Instinct 39 Predatory Instinct 40 Neurotoxin 41 Envenom 42 Envenom 43 Envenom 44 Iron Fur 45 Iron Fur 46 Iron Fur 47 Pulverize 48 Preserving Earthen Bulwark 49 Heightened Senses 50 First Paragon Board Point Renown 1 Heightened Senses Renown 2 Heightened Senses Renown 3 Crushing Earth Renown 4 Safeguard Renown 5 Natural Disaster Renown 6 Natural Disaster Renown 7 Stone Guard Renown 8 Stone Guard Renown 9 Stone Guard Renown 10 Circle of Life

Druids also have access to a specialization known as a Spirit Boon. Once you unlock this, here are the skills you need to select:

Deer: Wariness

Eagle: Scythe Talons, Avian Wrath

Wolf: Pack leader

Snake: Obsidian Slam

Diablo 4 Druid Aspects

Considering this is a leveling build, you do not need to go for too many Legendary Aspects at this point. However, there are three important ones that will come in handy even for your endgame stages. They are:

Aspect of Ursine Horror: Belfry Zakara, Hawezar

Subterranean Aspect: Random world drop

Aspect of the Umbral: Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes.

Best Diablo 4 Druid Endgame build

The Earthen Bulwark Druid build is probably the strongest and the best Diablo 4 Druid build at this point. However, you'll need to switch out some skills to make this build even more efficient.

First of all, you'll have to forgo the Poison Creeper skill and invest three points from there into the Nature's Reach passive. You should also lose out on Clarity and invest those three points in Grizzly Rage.

Since you're using both Werebear and Werewolf forms here, it's best to invest one skill point in the Beastial Rampage Key Passive.

Paragons and Glyphs

Here's where you'll be drawing most of your power from. For this build, you must use five Paragon Boards, including the Starter Board. The Glyphs for these boards are as follows:

Paragon Boards Glyphs Starter Territorial Earthen Devastation Werebear Survival Instincts Spirit Ancestral Guidance Undaunted Constricting Tendrils Exploit

Best Diablo 4 Druid Caged Hearts for Season of the Malignant

With Caged Hearts being the latest feature to be introduced in Season of the Malignant, here are the best ones to use with this Druid build:

Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Malignant Pact

Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of The Barber

Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Unconstrained Beast.

Best Diablo 4 Druid PvP build

Considering there isn't any loadout feature in the game yet, it's slightly inconvenient to make a separate build just for the PvP activities, which are quite limited.

You will still be doing a devastating amount of damage with this build as well. If you fancy additional PvP damage, focus on getting some gear with the Thorns stat.

Stats you should be focusing on

Since you'll be relying on your skill-based damage a lot while wanting to deal Overpowered Damage, it's best to focus on the Willpower stat as much as possible. Your next priority should be Dexterity to get that sweet Critical Strike bonus, followed by Intelligence and Strength.

When it comes to your armor rolls, Cooldown Reduction should be your main priority, followed by Damage Reduction from Close Enemies and Spirit Cost Reduction. You could also focus on Movement Speed, but it's not that important.

As for the best in slot gear pieces, you need to look out for Vasily's Prayer and Insatiable Fury. These will heavily increase the potency of your build.

Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Druids

Once you've reached the endgame stages, you must select and imprint Legendary Aspects on your gear pieces. To imprint an Aspect, make your way to the Occultist. These are the Aspects to focus on:

Aspect of Ursine Horror: Belfry Zakara, Hawezar

Subterranean Aspect: Random world drop

Aspect of the Umbral: Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes.

Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Aspect of Quicksand: Feral's Den, Scosglen

Shockwave Aspect: Random world drop

Aspect of Retaliation: Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast: Endless Gates, Hawezar

As per the Season of the Malignant, this is the best Diablo 4 Druid build you can use in the game. This piece will be updated based on the buffs and nerfs the skills receive in the upcoming Patch 1.1.1.