Did Horses get nerfed in Diablo 4? Reddit community speculates result of cooldown reduction

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has received a lot of criticism from the fans of the game all across the internet on social media as well as on video reviews. The gaming community did not expect that most of the characters in the season would be nerfed to this amount. This has led to people trolling on the fact that the only thing left to be nerfed are the horses.

Fans consider this update being only about downgrades rather than introducing new elements into the game. In this article, we will explore what the Reddit community has to say about horses getting nerfed among all other characters.

Diablo 4 players joke about horses being nerfed in Season of the Malignant

The main thing that caused the outrage among the fans of Diablo 4 is that Blizzard has just nerfed out most of the things instead of the minor changes that needed to be done according to the players. In the Season of the Malignant, very few of these issues were addressed, and the matter of overpowered builds remained untouched.

Diablo 4 players continue the troll on horses in the game, saying that if you can max out the speed of the barbarian, you can even outrun the horse in the game. People are using the horse to get a good camera angle of the game which shows a zoomed-out version of the area you are traveling. While some say that the horse does more damage than a barbarian.

All those playing Diablo 4 on Xbox and PlayStation consider that the horse was already downgraded from that in the PC version. It is considered to be a terrible implementation in the game, and you may think that exploring all the areas on foot will be practically faster.

The horse has an annoying "stutter-step issue" when you are going to try to mount up the horse and move. Many people are facing this problem after installing the new patch.

Diablo 4 players face a bug where you are not able to use the abilities of your horse when you leave the town.

The best way to replenish the charges is when you have run out of it, you can dismount your character's movement skills, and after about 10 seconds, you can remount to get all three of your charges restored.

Another annoying thing about the horse is the archaic transportation design. Players would like to have a simple "hold to sprint" button in the game that would make using the horse a lot easier and better than what it is now. Moreover, the CD reduction affected all those things that have a cooldown.

Most players have felt the issue of the horse and did not even expect that Blizzard would also make changes to it. What the players actually wanted was for the developers to tweak some of the features and fix the overpowered builds or make other builds a bit more powerful.

However, there were no such changes, and on top of this, many characters were downgraded in the process. Players should keep an eye on the official livestream that is going to be held on July 21 at 11 am PT to know what Blizzard has to say on the community reactions.