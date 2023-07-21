Diablo 4 July 21 Campfire Chat: Where to watch, timings, and more

The latest update of Diablo 4, the Season of the Malignant, which was expected to bring lots of new additional content and features has disappointed the fans of the game. According to players, the developers seemed to have focused on nerfs and fixes instead of introducing new features to the game. They have expressed their thoughts as review videos and posts all across the internet, and Blizzard announced the Diablo 4 Campfire chat on July 21, 2023 in response.

Dive into this article to know when and where can you watch the livestream and what else can you expect in the Campfire chat.

Where can you watch the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat?

July 21st at 11am PT

Join @JoeShely, @JPiepiora, and @PezRadar for a Campfire Chat to discuss Patch 1.1.0 & Season of the Malignant.

July 21st at 11am PT

The Diablo 4 Campfire chat is scheduled for the day following the release of the new season. You will be able to watch this live on Diablo 4's official Twitch and Youtube channels.

The Campfire chat will go live at the following timings in all the regions around the world:

United States (Pacific): July 21, 11 am PT

United States (East Coast): July 21, 1 pm ET

United Kingdom: July 21, 7 pm BST

Europe: July 21, 6 pm GMT

Korea: July 22, 3 am KST

India: July 21, 11:30 pm IST

Why is the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat being held and what can you expect from it?

The livestream will feature Adam Fletcher, Joseph Piepiora, and Joe Shely responding to the concerns of the fans. There was a huge uproar among all the players regarding the changes made in the Season 1 update, and even streamers and content creators were harshly critical of the update.

Players were seeking minor adjustments to aid their progress in the game, but to their surprise, this update has significantly affected all classes in Diablo 4. Rogue and Druid are the only classes that don't have many significant changes, and the Sorcerer class, regarded as the weakest in the game, continues to rank at the bottom because of their abilities and strengths.

Season of the Malignant (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The leveling process is now a lot more difficult with enemies having low levels, which means you will have to grind more. A lot of armor sets in the game have been nerfed, affecting your survivability. Until you reach a specific level, you will not gain access to the World Tiers, and this change will further slow down your XP gain.

Fans are disappointed with the number of Uniques introduced in the game, and many have claimed that the update did not focus on bringing something new to the game.

Make sure to mark your calendars, set your reminders at 11 pm PT, and follow the official social media handles of Diablo 4 and Blizzard Entertainment team members to stay updated with the latest news regarding the game.