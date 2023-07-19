All new Diablo 4 Uniques for Season of the Malignant, revealed

Diablo 4 Uniques are some rare pieces of gear that can grant certain bonuses to the player wielding them. In most cases, these buffs alter the course of combat for the wielder's benefit. However, if not used properly, their effects cannot be felt prominently. Considering these items are extremely effective in combat, they're hard to come across in the game.

These Diablo 4 Uniques can only be acquired in World Tier 3 and above. Although their drop rates are significantly low in the aforementioned tier, players have a slightly better chance of coming across these items in World Tier 4.

Having said that, here are all the six Uniques that are coming to Season of the Malignant.

What are the new Diablo 4 Uniques in Season of the Malignant?

These Diablo 4 Uniques are random world drops. Thus, you will have a high chance of acquiring these items in Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 difficulties.

Alternatively, when you fight World Bosses in these difficulty levels, you will also come across these items. In most cases, Diablo 4 Uniques are specific to each class in the game. However, there are a few such items that can be used equally by every class.

With that said, here are all the new Uniques that players will come across in Season of the Malignant, as revealed in the patch notes:

General

Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique): When wielding this two-handed weapon, players will trigger a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite. This effect can be triggered once every 30 seconds.

Barbarian

Azurewrath (Unique Sword): Whenever this weapon deals a Lucky Hit, there's a 20% chance that the target will be frozen for 3 seconds. The targets will also take 0.75 - 1.5 cold damage as well.

Druid

Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace): With this weapon equipped, the Dibilating Roar skill and Blood Howl deal 0.5 - 1.0 additional damage to poisoned enemies that are nearby.

Sorcerer

The Oculus (Unique Wand): This item grants the wielder the effect of the Teleport enchantment for free. Whenever players use teleport to evade, they're teleported to a random location.

Rogue

Eaglehorn (Unique Bow): With this bow equipped, there is a 30% - 80% chance that the arrow from the Penetrating Shot can bounce off walls and other scenery in the vicinity. If a target is hit by the arrow in the back after it's bounced off a wall, they're rendered vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Necromancer

Lidless Wall (Unique Shield): The effects of this shield trigger only when there's a Lucky Hit. If there's an active Bone Storm when the Lucky Hit strikes an enemy outside the Bone Storm, then there's a 5% - 25% chance that another Bone Storm will spawn at their location. Additional sacrifices increase this chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms by +1.

Interestingly enough, the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is an Uber Unique and will only drop in World Tier 4. Furthermore, the Azurewrath and Fleshrender Diablo 4 Uniques have a damage output that scales with the item level of the weapon itself.