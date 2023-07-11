"We do not plan on removing these items from the accounts"- Blizzard to let players keep their Diablo 4 Helltide Uber Uniques

Recently there has been much fuss about the latest Diablo 4 update 1.0.4 and how players were receiving Uber Uniques through Helltide chests. So many accounts coming across these rewards were so unprecedented that Blizzard was forced to put a momentary halt to this and deactivate Uber Uniques. However, recently the developer has resumed the circulation of these items in a balanced manner.

Blizzard quickly addressed the issue and clarified that this outrageously increased drop rate was due to a bug. Hence, many fans wondered if those who received these items would lose them.

Blizzard to not remove buggy Diablo 4 Uber Unique drops

Blizzard Entertainment will not remove the bugged Uber Uniques you found during the Helltides. As mentioned earlier, many were worried that their items would be revoked by the developers with the newest hotfix. However, it seems like that will not be an issue, although the developer holds the authority to do otherwise sooner or later.

The items in question were two of the rarest items in the game—Harlequin Crest and Andariel's Visage. These are two extremely rare Ancestral Unique items in Diablo 4 that the developer has classified as Super Uniques or Uber Uniques. Hence, acquiring these items so easily in Helltide chests was highly suspicious for many players.

According to the developers:

"With the above change, we have re-enabled Uber Unique drops in Diablo IV. In total we have discovered that only 142 accounts obtained an Uber Unique between the launch of 1.0.4 and when we disabled Uber Unique items from the game on the evening of July 6th. We do not plan on removing these items from the accounts. In the future, we may need to take action to maintain fairness within the game when a bug or exploit impacts the gameplay of others."

Hence, only a mere 142 accounts from the several million have actually received these rewards, Blizzard will be kind enough to let the players keep them instead of rolling back and revoking access to these buggy drops in Diablo 4.

Before this hotfix, the developers discontinued the Uber Unique drops from Helltide chests as they had to look into the issue to fix this bug. However, these drops are re-enabled with this latest hotfix, as players can yet again come across Uber Uniques in Helltide chests in Diablo 4.

This was everything you had to know about the Uber Unique drops in Diablo 4 and the recent changes to balance the game regarding this issue in the action RPG.

