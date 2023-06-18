Andariel's Visage in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

The Andariel’s Visage is one of the most popular helms in Diablo 4. There are two reasons for its incredible popularity among players – it’s extremely effective against all forms of enemies and can be used with any build. Regarding equipment like this, the lack of restrictions put by classes offers a lot of freedom to players. That said, this also increases the risk of getting a wrong build, which can severely reduce the equipment’s utility.

Regarding Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4, the meta build is the same irrespective of the player’s class. Let’s look at how you can obtain this gear and how to set it up in the best possible fashion.

How to easily get Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4?

As is normal with any legendary gear, there’s no guaranteed way to obtain this helm. You will need to reach World 3 in Nightmare Difficulty to become eligible for the content which can drop this headgear. You must then complete dungeon runs and defeat world bosses to have a chance at getting rare gears.

Incidentally, obtaining this helm in Diablo 2 Ressurected was easier, where defeating Andariel would randomly drop it. There’s no such luck in the latest release, though. It could take several tries to obtain Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4.

Andariel’s Visage effects and affixes in Diablo 4

As with any unique equipment in the game, this helmet also has a special effect. Thanks to this facet, every hit has a 15-20% chance to trigger a poison nova which applies poisoning damage to enemies over five seconds in that area.

Additionally, it also boosts the following attributes:

All stats

Attack Speed

Life Steal

Poison Resistance

It’s quite easy to understand why Poison Creeper works the best with Andariel’s Visage on the screen. This ability has a unique passive which sees the creation of a poison creeper every seven seconds. It applies poison damage that scales up gradually to an enemy in the area.

The active part of Poison Creeper renders enemies immobile for two seconds and applies poison damage to all those caught in it. This works perfectly with the unique ability of the equipment in the discussion.

As for Paragons, the best option to go for is Bane. You will do +9.6% poisoned damage for every five Strength purchased. Each poisoning damage has a 10% chance of dealing double the amount over the same duration. This paragon is perfect for galvanizing the main damage condition of this helmet in Diablo 4.

