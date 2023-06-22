Diablo 4 consists of many varied quest types that one can pursue and level up their character. While loot is instrumental in creating some robust builds, the role of XP cannot be ignored. Players must try to level up as fast as they can, and one way to do so is by partaking in Nightmare Dungeons frequently, which is liable to pit them against a vast number of enemies.

Nightmare Dungeons are much more difficult than normal ones, thereby warranting fans to always be on guard to avoid defeat. Fortunately, some Nightmare Dungeons are ideal to accumulate XP if one is cautious and leverages all the gameplay mechanics to their advantage.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the 5 best Nightmare Dungeons for XP farming in Diablo 4

1) Aldurwood

Fans can rely on Aldurwood Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 to easily gather XP. Players can tackle this dungeon with friends and slay all the foes effortlessly. Furthermore, the presence of less tricky objectives also makes it conducive for a solo run.

Fans will face some werewolves in this dungeon, along with some other enemies. Apart from regular foes, fans will also face a formidable boss as the final objective. With a robust build, it should not pose a grave threat. Those inclined to try this dungeon can find it in the Shrouded Moors area within Scosglen.

2) Earthen Wound

Earthen Wound is also one of the great Nightmare Dungeons for accumulating XP since it involves a basic set of objectives like destroying corpse gates, gathering Animus from the carriers, and then facing off against the Chief Marauder boss in the end. One must gear up to encounter many cannibals in this dungeon as well.

Diablo 4 players must travel to the Umir Plateau area in Hawezar to find this dungeon. Fans must be aware that Nightmare Sigils are required to access Nightmare Dungeons. It is, therefore, a good idea to stock enough sigils if one wishes to regularly farm these dungeons for XP and loot.

3) Blind Burrows

Diablo 4 fans looking for an even simpler objective must try Blind Burrows. Players only need to kill everything they encounter to clear this dungeon. One will predominantly encounter spiders within Blind Burrows and one final boss at the end. This dungeon is preferred by many players who not only wish to grind for XP, but are also looking to acquire robust loot.

This dungeon can be found in Fethis Wetlands within the Hawezar region. Players can yield many rewards on completing the normal dungeons for the first time. Blind Burrows rewards Offensive Aspect of the Tempest associated with the Druid class. Those interested to know more can peruse this guide covering all dungeons and their Aspects.

4) Guulrahn Canals

If one is looking to avoid boss battles, Guulrahn Canals is an ideal Nightmare Dungeon. The objectives one must accomplish involves defeating all foes in the pits and then proceeding to decimate Corpse Pile and the Cocoon. Diablo 4 players can mow down enemies with ease if they have a great character build.

It can benefit fans to refer to this article outlining the best class for tackling end-game content. Guulrahn Canals is located in the Jakha Basin of the Dry Steppes region. Besides being a robust dungeon for farming XP, one can also obtain great gear from partaking in Guulrahn Canals.

5) Maulwood

Maulwood is yet another Nightmare Dungeon with an absence of any boss. One must, however, prepare to fend off many aggressive adversaries simultaneously. Fans can expect to get through this dungeon faster too. While Diablo 4 veterans may find Maulwood lackluster, some fans will appreciate the lesser completion time.

The prime objectives of this dungeon involve beating the bandit sentries and then traveling to Skeletal Rise to get rid of some constructs. Maulwood is situated in Dobrev Taiga, which is a part of Fractured Peaks. Avid fans of Nightmare Dungeons can rejoice since some positive changes are expected in the upcoming patch.

Diablo 4 can be challenging for newcomers to the series owing to the plethora of gameplay systems and intricate mechanics. Those new to the game and interested in higher difficulty levels can delve into this extensive World Tier guide.

