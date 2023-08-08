xQc and Adept mock each other on Twitter, with the latter emailing Ethan from H3 Podcast day after controversial debate

It is no secret that Felix "xQc" and former partner and fellow Twitch streamer Samantha "Adept" are currently going through a messy legal battle over a divorce in Texas. Well, fans have been going gaga over their recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, with many pointing out how they seem to be mocking each other with the way Felix has worded his tweets.
For context, a couple of hours ago, Adept tweeted out a seemingly scathing remark on her relationship with the Twitch star, stating:
"Now, imagine that everyday for years while being made to believe it's your fault someone acts that way."
A few minutes after, xQc posted a slightly longer tweet that appeared to be a direct response to Samantha, saying:
"Now, imagine that everyday for years you are made to believe that everything you lived was a lie and that it’s your fault someone is living in a fantasy"
For those unaware, this is clearly in reference to their ongoing legal battle where Adept and xQc are getting a divorce after the former streamer argued they were married under Texas common law. In a subsequent tweet, she also tagged Ethan Klein's H3 Podcast. Ethan recently had quite a heated debate with xQc about reaction content, and the post has drawn a lot of attention.
"H3H3Podcast check your email": Adept has mailed Ethan Klein from H3H3 Podcast a day after his on-stream fight with xQc
Adept's post tagging The H3 Podcast comes a day after the heated debate between its host Ethan Klein and her former partner xQc on the topic of reaction content. The debate surrounding the topic has been hotly contested in the streaming community over the last couple of days, with many big names such as HasanAbi and Asmongold also involved in the controversy.
Yesterday's debate on stream was a huge highlight for fans with a number of key moments, including how Ethan flamed his fellow Twitch streamer, accusing him of being unable to make content without stealing from smaller creators. The argument ultimately devolved into exchanging insults, especially after Felix ended up doing The Worm on stream to make a point that his doing the meme dance was better than Ethan Klein's podcast.
Adept's attempt at tagging the H3 Podcast on Twitter has not gone unnoticed, with many calling her out, considering it is a private matter between the two streamers. Even Jake Lucky tweeted against the streamer.
Reddit reacts to Twitter drama
In a tweet posted after a while, xQc said this in response to the controversy surrounding his earlier post.
Here are a couple of general reactions to the whole Twitter drama:
Adept and Felix had quite a public breakup last year, raising many eyebrows. For more context, here is an article on the ongoing trial between the two streamers about a divorce.