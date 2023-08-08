Ethan Klein ends call with xQc after debate on reaction content devolves into namecalling and personal insults

Twitch streamer xQc and Ethan Klein from H3 Podcast got into a heated argument on stream today about their opposing views on reaction content. The topic has been hotly debated by many in the streaming community recently, with one side arguing that reaction content is a form of theft, especially if the reactor has nothing meaningful to contribute. The other side believes that reacting to other people's content on stream boosts viewership for the original creator.

Reacting to content posted on websites such as YouTube has been a staple for Just Chatting streamers on platforms such as Twitch, and many big names such as HasanAbi, Felix "xQc," and Asmongold have been facing backlash for the same. Ethan, who even had a confrontation with his friend HasanAbi about it on their podcast, has been strongly against reaction content and got on a Zoom call with Felix today to debate the topic.

The discussion had started well, with both parties stating their points, but it got pretty chaotic towards the end, especially after they got into personal insults and talking about their personal lives, which ultimately led to Ethan disconnecting from the call early.

"Unlike you, I f*cking organize and put work into my show": Ethan Klein leaves the debate after throwing shade at xQc for his reaction content

The debate surrounding reaction content has been the hot topic in the streaming community for the last few days, and xQc is squarely in the middle of it. Last week one YouTuber even called him out on X, formerly Twitter, for playing his video on stream and going AFK.

While people such as the Minecraft streamer Dream have come to the Canadian streamer's defense, saying reaction content is a good thing for the original creators most of the time, Ethan from H3H3 did not agree. After talking with Felix for quite a while, the podcast host decided to cut him off and end the call, sarcastically saying:

"All right thank you, buddy, it was a good chat. I think that we've done a good job at getting to the heart of what you care about and how you feel about taking people's videos. I think it was illuminating..."

Amid protests from xQc, who clearly did not appreciate being told that the discussion was over, Ethan attempted to close the discussion. When the streamer claimed that there were many more points that he wanted to talk about, the podcaster said:

"I think you don't have anything interesting to say, so..."

When xQc hinted that he had something interesting to say, Ethan Klein snapped at him, saying that, unlike the streamer who reacts to content on stream and is debating him for "burning time," he had a show to host:

"How long do you want me to sit here and listen to you? Watch you crawl around like a worm. Unlike you, I f*cking organize and put work into my show. I understand for you, you're just burning time. You could sit here for 12 hours and make your life easy. You wouldn't have to steal videos. But me, I plan this. I have a show, a schedule."

The incident that the H3 Podcast host is talking about is the fact that at one point, xQc did a dance called The Worm to the amusement of viewers and claimed his audience would rather see him do that than watch Ethan's podcast.

Reddit reactions

Here are some general reactions from Redditors of r/LivestreamFail to Ethan Klein flaming xQc while leaving the call.

A lot of streamers on Twitch have picked sides in the reaction content debate. Here is Sodapoppin's unusual take on the debate while he was streaming Baldur's Gate 3.