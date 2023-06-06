"'L'Qc" - Ethan Klein calls xQc a "f**king idiot" for his opinion on FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien controversy

Ethan Klein, the well-known host of The H3 Podcast, recently expressed his disapproval of Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" in relation to his stance on the FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien controversy. For context, Van Dien's (actor-turned-streamer) decision to join the FaZe Clan has sparked extensive debate and criticism, particularly from FaZe Rain.

In a recent Twitch stream, xQc voiced his opinion on the situation, asserting that women should only be included in esports if they deserve it. He stated:

"'We need more women into esports' and 'We need more women into this'. No, we don't. We need skilled players that deserve a spot and if that person is a girl then f**k it, absolutely."

Ethan Klein reacted to the Canadian's mini-rant, saying:

"xQc, L'Qc had a f**king dumb a** take."

Ethan Klein critical of xQc's recent rant about the FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien situation

Ethan Klein, a prominent figure in the YouTube community, took to the platform on June 6 to livestream his reaction to xQc's stance on the FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien situation. However, he was left unimpressed by xQc's brief rant, suggesting that it contains sexist implications.

The content creator said:

"I'm sorry guys. I'm so tired of giving this guy grace. Like, I know ya'll met him once and he was nice and cool, but he's such a f**king idiot."

He then proceeded to play the clip in question and added:

"So, the best response I heard about this was, where was your outrage when Snoop Dogg got signed to FaZe. Is Snoop Dogg a pro gamer? Oh no, he's a f**king guy, so you don't care."

(Timestamp: 01:33:23)

For those unaware, Snoop Dogg officially joined FaZe Clan's board of directors and became a content creator in March 2022. In April of this year, he decided to step down and resign from the clan.

Here's what fans said about the FaZe drama

Many other people from the gaming community have taken to social media to provide their take on xQc's rant about the FaZe drama. Here are some of the notable reactions:

kappooth @kappooth



If girls see a completely male dominated scene, they might not even form interest in esports in the first place.



We do need more women. Everywhere. Girls need role models. @HUN2R If girls see more women in esports, more girls will pick up interest, play and get great at their game.If girls see a completely male dominated scene, they might not even form interest in esports in the first place.We do need more women. Everywhere. Girls need role models. @HUN2R If girls see more women in esports, more girls will pick up interest, play and get great at their game. If girls see a completely male dominated scene, they might not even form interest in esports in the first place. We do need more women. Everywhere. Girls need role models.

Cali @CrochetCali @HUN2R While I agree with his take, it’s simply just not happening. I’ve seen plenty of Females deserving of a spot. But continue to be overlooked. @HUN2R While I agree with his take, it’s simply just not happening. I’ve seen plenty of Females deserving of a spot. But continue to be overlooked.

Hifen @_Hifen



Women aren’t able to even play these games without almost constant extreme harassment and misogyny. How can you expect women to improve if their teammates won’t even listen to their callouts?



Hes not evaluating the situation correctly. @HUN2R That’s such an immature white male take.Women aren’t able to even play these games without almost constant extreme harassment and misogyny. How can you expect women to improve if their teammates won’t even listen to their callouts?Hes not evaluating the situation correctly. @HUN2R That’s such an immature white male take.Women aren’t able to even play these games without almost constant extreme harassment and misogyny. How can you expect women to improve if their teammates won’t even listen to their callouts? Hes not evaluating the situation correctly.

Shyaa👺 @OnlyShyaa @HUN2R Agreed but Mans worded it kinda bad ngl I know so many people that have grinded literally most of their life so it’s just one of those things where it’s hard to say anything about @HUN2R Agreed but Mans worded it kinda bad ngl I know so many people that have grinded literally most of their life so it’s just one of those things where it’s hard to say anything about

MamaSita @guy_prog Hunter @HUN2R xQc says we don't need more women in esports, calling it overly progressive sometimes



"We need skilled players that deserve a spot, and if that person is a girl then f*ck it absolutely we do" xQc says we don't need more women in esports, calling it overly progressive sometimes"We need skilled players that deserve a spot, and if that person is a girl then f*ck it absolutely we do" https://t.co/6yO8YRx9S6 Like you people picked Snoop Dog for skills. twitter.com/HUN2R/status/1… Like you people picked Snoop Dog for skills. twitter.com/HUN2R/status/1…

AntiRivet @AntiRivetVO Hunter @HUN2R xQc says we don't need more women in esports, calling it overly progressive sometimes



"We need skilled players that deserve a spot, and if that person is a girl then f*ck it absolutely we do" xQc says we don't need more women in esports, calling it overly progressive sometimes"We need skilled players that deserve a spot, and if that person is a girl then f*ck it absolutely we do" https://t.co/6yO8YRx9S6 Bro, I have been seeing Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne involved in games that I am sure they've only ever heard of tangentially. Are y'all sure you don't just hate women??? twitter.com/HUN2R/status/1… Bro, I have been seeing Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne involved in games that I am sure they've only ever heard of tangentially. Are y'all sure you don't just hate women??? twitter.com/HUN2R/status/1…

The situation between FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien has been a highly discussed topic within the gaming community over the last few weeks. To read the timeline of their feud, check out this article.

Poll : 0 votes