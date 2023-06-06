"'L'Qc" - Ethan Klein calls xQc a "f**king idiot" for his opinion on FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien controversy

Ethan Klein, the well-known host of The H3 Podcast, recently expressed his disapproval of Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" in relation to his stance on the FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien controversy. For context, Van Dien's (actor-turned-streamer) decision to join the FaZe Clan has sparked extensive debate and criticism, particularly from FaZe Rain.
In a recent Twitch stream, xQc voiced his opinion on the situation, asserting that women should only be included in esports if they deserve it. He stated:
"'We need more women into esports' and 'We need more women into this'. No, we don't. We need skilled players that deserve a spot and if that person is a girl then f**k it, absolutely."
Ethan Klein reacted to the Canadian's mini-rant, saying:
"xQc, L'Qc had a f**king dumb a** take."
Ethan Klein, a prominent figure in the YouTube community, took to the platform on June 6 to livestream his reaction to xQc's stance on the FaZe Rain and Grace Van Dien situation. However, he was left unimpressed by xQc's brief rant, suggesting that it contains sexist implications.
The content creator said:
"I'm sorry guys. I'm so tired of giving this guy grace. Like, I know ya'll met him once and he was nice and cool, but he's such a f**king idiot."
He then proceeded to play the clip in question and added:
"So, the best response I heard about this was, where was your outrage when Snoop Dogg got signed to FaZe. Is Snoop Dogg a pro gamer? Oh no, he's a f**king guy, so you don't care."
For those unaware, Snoop Dogg officially joined FaZe Clan's board of directors and became a content creator in March 2022. In April of this year, he decided to step down and resign from the clan.
