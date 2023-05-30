xQc comments on the FaZe Clan controversy, suggests the organization sign "deserving" female content creators

Twitch personality Felix "xQc" has expressed his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding FaZe Clan and their recent addition of actress-turned-streamer Grace Van Dien. FaZe had previously stated on Twitter that they intended to bring more female gamers on board before finalizing the deal. In contrast, xQc suggested that the organization should directly sign creators instead of relying on PR campaigns.

In his latest stream (May 30), Felix voiced his opinion that FaZe Clan could have easily picked up plenty of deserving candidates. He stated:

"Bro, if people paid attention, there's a bunch of deserving women that can get picked up because they deserve it in places they've already reached."

xQc urges organizations to stop pursuing female creators that are not "ingrained in the space"

The situation involving Grace Van Dien and FaZe Clan has sparked significant drama within the gaming community. Notably, FaZe Rain has made critical remarks about the signing. In response, xQc decided to weigh in on the situation. He stated:

"People need to stop doing this - 'we need more women in esports and we need more women into this'."

He continued:

"Why do people have to go out of their way and pick girls on the basis that they are girls that aren't even interested or even ingrained in the space? There are so many girls out there that are doing good, right?"

He added:

"Why do they say, 'We need more girls.' They're right there and have been right there. Stop acting like you need girls based on meritocracy when they are literally in melee range. There's a bunch."

In concluding his remarks, xQc strongly advocated for organizations to refrain from advertising their intention to include more female gamers and instead take direct action to incorporate them.

What the streaming community said

The clip garnered a range of reactions from the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit. Many resonated with the streamer's idea of deserving female creators not getting the opportunity. Here are some of the top reactions:

FaZe Rain and other co-owners have been openly critical of the current CEO and board members, citing their alleged mismanagement as the cause of revenue loss. Despite the controversy surrounding Grace's signing, FaZe recently announced on his Instagram that he would collaborate with Grace to discuss the situation.

