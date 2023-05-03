Create

"F**king loser" - FaZe Rain says he'll leave the organization unless they "publicly kick" CBass

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 03, 2023 04:55 GMT
FaZe Rain gave an ultimatum on Twitter (Image via Sportskeeda)
On May 2, 2023, Nordan Shat, popularly known as "FaZe Rain," took to Twitter to voice his frustration against Sebastian "FaZe CBass." It all started when FaZe Clan tweeted a joke about their co-founder Yousef "Apex" and called him "short." A few hours later, FaZe Rain responded by saying:

"Yeah, I'm leaving FaZe until we publicly kick CBass. F**king loser."
Nordan&#039;s response to FaZe Clan&#039;s most recent tweet (Image via Twitter)
"As co-owner, you should have a say on if he has a job" - Netizens react to FaZe Rain saying that he's leaving FaZe Clan

FaZe Rain has been very outspoken about the things happening in FaZe Clan. Last year, on November 30, 2022, he posted a cryptic Instagram post in which he claimed people wanted to "kill him" because he wanted to share a "story" as soon as possible.

Eight days later, the 26-year-old provided context for the social media update and claimed that FaZe Clan had "sold out the brand." He went on to say that he never made a "single dollar" from the organization and that if money was his priority, he would have taken NFT (non-fungible token) deals like "everyone else."

An excerpt from his Instagram Story read:

"Keep in mind I love FaZe the brand, not the company. The company is what sold out the brand that I sacrificed my whole childhood to build. I care so much about the true FaZe fans and gaming community. I'm one of y'all. The issue is we built such an amazing community that a lot of the wrong people got interested in the money involved and f**ked everything up."

Fast forward to May 2, 2023, and FaZe Rain has once again expressed his sentiments about FaZe Clan by saying he would quit the organization if FaZe CBass was not fired.

As expected, the post went viral, with Twitter user @XSETLaden commenting:

"I think as co-owner, you should have a say on if he has a job. But IDK (I don't know) what goes on behind the scenes, they’re probably something keeping him there. If you all vote though, y’all should be able to overrule the board of directors.
@FaZe_Rain @FaZeClan I think as co owner, you should have a say on if he has a job. But idk what goes on behind the scenes, they’re probably something keeping him there. If u all vote though, y’all should be able to overrule the board of directors. @FaZe_Rain

Fitness influencer Brando stated that the YouTuber was in "demon mode":

@FaZe_Rain @FaZeClan Rain on demon mode

According to Twitter user @MattConley, the current state of esports is similar to a "sixth-grade group project":

@FaZe_Rain @FaZeClan The current state of esports is like a 6th grade group projectOne team does the work of creating a unique post, then the other 50 orgs copy and paste it. Almost all orgs do it, they just take turns.

Prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also weighed in on the situation:

FaZe Rain says he’s leaving FaZe Clan unless they kick CBass https://t.co/Q8UE4knpPf
Sparked by this joke tweet by FaZe calling Apex short https://t.co/o2aNvogjQB

Some of the most relevant reactions were along these lines:

@JakeSucky Context to who and why we hate Cbass?
@Dabby_Tabby @JakeSucky He sold FaZe out for pretty much nothing to a corporate business that knows nothing about orgs
@JakeSucky FaZe Rain is one of the realest FaZe members there is.
@JakeSucky Sounds like an episode of real housewives
@JakeSucky I’ve only ever hear bad things about this organization lmao

Hailing from Canada, FaZe Rain is a 26-year-old internet influencer best known for his Call of Duty content. He joined YouTube in 2010 and currently has over 5.3 million subscribers on his channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
