Who is FaZe Rain? YouTuber shares he can walk again after being wheelchair-bound for two years

YouTuber Nordan Shat aka FaZe Rain, known for his gaming videos, updated his viewers on Sunday, February 19, 2023, that he can walk again after months of rehabilitation sessions.

Nordan shared his update in a YouTube video that was posted with the caption:

"I can finally walk again."

He is a Canadian professional gamer who posts game-related content to his YouTube channel, FaZe Rain (formerly called TrickShotting). The 26-year-old is known to upload daily vlogs, fan mail readings, and Call of Duty videos.

He had previously announced he was suffering from chemical neuropathy in 2021 that prevented him from walking unassisted.

FaZe Rain admitted that drug abuse was a cause of his condition

The 26-year-old influencer has enjoyed a massive fan following for a long time. Over a course of two years, he has often detailed his daily experiences and struggles with his condition that caused him intense pain while walking or sitting.

In one such stream, he spoke about his sustained drug abuse. Following his parents' separation, he was stressed and depressed and even tried to commit suicide through an overdose of Advil. However, after getting help from his therapist, he started looking at the bright side of life.

He remarked that he used to drink 'lean' and take 'Percocet' at night and after he became depressed again, he started taking 'Xanax.' The gamer reflected on the time and called it his "most embarrassing moment."

Rain could not walk unassisted for two years (image via YouTuve/@FaZe Rain)

Nordan was once a member of the FaZe Clan, a Call of Duty sniping clan owned by Thomas Oliveria, but following his drug-related tweets, he was eventually "kicked-out" of the clan. Around this time, the official account for the group announced:

"We are asking for privacy and compassion while we try to help Nordan through a difficult time. FaZe Clan does not condone his behavior and use of illegal drugs, and we have been working relentlessly to get him professional help."

In his recent YouTube update, an ecstatic FaZe can be heard saying:

"Finally man! I can finally walk, I can finally take steps, I can finally jump, I can finally do what I want to do man!"

Following this, he proceeded to hop and run around his house to show his mobility.

Nordan is seen hopping and running in his update video (Image vis YouTube/@FaZe Rain)

FaZe Rain explained that for the first six months, he was restricted to his bed and had a hard time doing basic things like brushing his teeth or showering. He expressed his gratitude and has taken this experience as a learning. He stated:

"It’s a blessing. Don’t ever feel bad for me. I’m so happy it happened to me so don’t get it twisted. You can’t feel sorry for yourself all the time. You got to learn a lesson. There’s a reason this is happening."

The Canadian YouTuber emphasized that it is alright to fail and take it as a learning as one comes out as a better person through the experience.

Nordan also added a comment to the video where he explained that he was working on more FaZe Rain content which will be shared on his vlog channel soon.

Poll : 0 votes