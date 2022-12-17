FaZe Rain alleges corruption in FaZe Clan, says members are 'being taken advantage of'

Long-time FaZe Clan member Nordan Shat, a.k.a "FaZe Rain," recently took to his YouTube channel to make an expository video on the esports group, which is now a public company. According to Nordan, he has not received any remuneration from the organization and has voiced his opinions on the apparent corruption and misleading approach that FaZe Clan has been taking to run the company.
FaZe Rain, who himself has been involved in substance-related controversy, teased "exposing" the company over the past couple of weeks. He finally opened up last week by claiming that the existing creators of the organization are "being taken advantage of."
FaZe Rain calls out the organization's board members, saying they "take advantage" of others
FaZe Rain, who is widely considered among the original members of the FaZe Clan organization, spoke up against the group, claiming that there has been a lot of iniquity going on behind the scenes. Nordan took to his Instagram stories last week to claim that he has information that may cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.
(Timestamp: 00:42)
In a recent YouTube video, FaZe Rain stated:
"A lot of my brothers don't see the actual issue here, they're being taken advantage of."
He continued:
"Yes, I did get f**ked over, but that's not it. What made me think about it was, if I'm one of the biggest shareholders, I'm one of the founders, one of the main people of this brand, and they're gonna f**k me over? Like, who else won't they do that to?"
Speaking about the corruption, FaZe Rain said:
"It's the corruption in the background, it's the people that get involved, that aren't part, they're not like us bro, and that's the reason I'm fighting hard, cause I'm fighting for the future 'mees', people that are like 'me,'..."
In response, fellow member Kris "FaZe Swagg" said:
"Rain, FaZe needs, you man, I really hope that you guys can come to an understanding to a point where whatever needs to be worked out, works out because we need you man."
Fans share their opinion on the situation
The drama has spilled all over the gaming community, with hundreds of people chiming in with their opinions regarding the matter. For many, FaZe Clan has been the original beacon of gaming. After seeing the drama, fans shared these reactions:
Readers should note that the video uploaded by Nordan was originally titled "Dear FaZe Clan" before being changed to "Exposing FaZe Clan." Rain has also removed the prefix "FaZe" from his Twitter and Instagram bio.
