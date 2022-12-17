FaZe Rain alleges corruption in FaZe Clan, says members are 'being taken advantage of'

Long-time FaZe Clan member Nordan Shat, a.k.a "FaZe Rain," recently took to his YouTube channel to make an expository video on the esports group, which is now a public company. According to Nordan, he has not received any remuneration from the organization and has voiced his opinions on the apparent corruption and misleading approach that FaZe Clan has been taking to run the company.

FaZe Rain, who himself has been involved in substance-related controversy, teased "exposing" the company over the past couple of weeks. He finally opened up last week by claiming that the existing creators of the organization are "being taken advantage of."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last week, FaZe Rain dropped a YouTube video titled "exposing FaZe Clan" as he hinted at corruption in the Org and his fellow FaZe brothers being taken advantage of Last week, FaZe Rain dropped a YouTube video titled "exposing FaZe Clan" as he hinted at corruption in the Org and his fellow FaZe brothers being taken advantage of https://t.co/Ky7QIp9WNg

FaZe Rain calls out the organization's board members, saying they "take advantage" of others

FaZe Rain, who is widely considered among the original members of the FaZe Clan organization, spoke up against the group, claiming that there has been a lot of iniquity going on behind the scenes. Nordan took to his Instagram stories last week to claim that he has information that may cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a recent YouTube video, FaZe Rain stated:

"A lot of my brothers don't see the actual issue here, they're being taken advantage of."

He continued:

"Yes, I did get f**ked over, but that's not it. What made me think about it was, if I'm one of the biggest shareholders, I'm one of the founders, one of the main people of this brand, and they're gonna f**k me over? Like, who else won't they do that to?"

Speaking about the corruption, FaZe Rain said:

"It's the corruption in the background, it's the people that get involved, that aren't part, they're not like us bro, and that's the reason I'm fighting hard, cause I'm fighting for the future 'mees', people that are like 'me,'..."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In a recent video, FaZe Swagg responded to his video, saying that FaZe Clan needs people like Rain and Teeqo, and is hoping they can figure their stuff out



And that his personal experience with FaZe has been nothing but full of support In a recent video, FaZe Swagg responded to his video, saying that FaZe Clan needs people like Rain and Teeqo, and is hoping they can figure their stuff outAnd that his personal experience with FaZe has been nothing but full of support https://t.co/X9Mxc77and

In response, fellow member Kris "FaZe Swagg" said:

"Rain, FaZe needs, you man, I really hope that you guys can come to an understanding to a point where whatever needs to be worked out, works out because we need you man."

Fans share their opinion on the situation

The drama has spilled all over the gaming community, with hundreds of people chiming in with their opinions regarding the matter. For many, FaZe Clan has been the original beacon of gaming. After seeing the drama, fans shared these reactions:

Jacob Wolf @JacobWolf @JakeSucky When I see videos like this, without more details, I do wonder how much is legitimate "corruption" versus how much of it is business people running a business in a way that the founders do not agree with, especially after they've sold a portion of their shares. @JakeSucky When I see videos like this, without more details, I do wonder how much is legitimate "corruption" versus how much of it is business people running a business in a way that the founders do not agree with, especially after they've sold a portion of their shares.

Dr. Dizzy @BizyDiz @Bryanmachete7 @JakeSucky def some ppl selling out to join the industry and rain/teeqo don’t fw that..drake and ovo would be a big influence for faze to get warped up into a lot of bad things that go along with being involved in hollywood/la @Bryanmachete7 @JakeSucky def some ppl selling out to join the industry and rain/teeqo don’t fw that..drake and ovo would be a big influence for faze to get warped up into a lot of bad things that go along with being involved in hollywood/la

𝓢𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽 🥀 @HeFellSilent @JakeSucky The thing is, It’s not that I don’t think there was some sort of financial corruption. I think everyone that’s familiar with the org knows that considering half the guys don’t even make content anymore. But his video had almost no substance and it kind of feels attention seeky. @JakeSucky The thing is, It’s not that I don’t think there was some sort of financial corruption. I think everyone that’s familiar with the org knows that considering half the guys don’t even make content anymore. But his video had almost no substance and it kind of feels attention seeky.

Yugi @grandpapi_yugi @JakeSucky So anything yet? At this point it screams I want attention @JakeSucky So anything yet? At this point it screams I want attention

0one21do1 @0one21do1 @JakeSucky He has shares but they have been heavily diluted probably over many years and he’s now irrelevant unfortunately. @JakeSucky He has shares but they have been heavily diluted probably over many years and he’s now irrelevant unfortunately.

xp @xpirable @JakeSucky It was originally titled “Dear FaZe Clan” then later changed to “Exposing FaZe Clan” he also took “FaZe” out his name (not handles) & bios on Twitter and Instagram @JakeSucky It was originally titled “Dear FaZe Clan” then later changed to “Exposing FaZe Clan” he also took “FaZe” out his name (not handles) & bios on Twitter and Instagram

Nathan @MindOfNathan @JakeSucky Eventually, alot of people need to just stop paying attention to rain. @JakeSucky Eventually, alot of people need to just stop paying attention to rain.

Readers should note that the video uploaded by Nordan was originally titled "Dear FaZe Clan" before being changed to "Exposing FaZe Clan." Rain has also removed the prefix "FaZe" from his Twitter and Instagram bio.

