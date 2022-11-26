FaZe Clan vs Ninjas in Pyjamas at CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 - Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 nears its finale as only four CS:GO teams remain in the fight for the title and a $200,000 prize cheque.

The tournament's semi-finals, which will kick off later today, will witness the four remaining teams competing for a spot in the Grand Finals. Fans of CS:GO can witness this global spectacle live at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The second semi-finals matchup of the day will feature a best-of-three matchup between two prominent CS:GO teams, FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas. The winner of this matchup will proceed to meet the winner of Liquid vs Heroic in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022.

FaZe vs NiP: Who will win this Semi-finals matchup of CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022

Predictions

Ever since their PGL Antwerp Major victory, FaZe Clan's international roster has had a threatening presence in the CS:GO ecosystem. FaZe has proven talent in every position, and has a reputed in-game leader (IGL) like karrigan and a veteran like rain to lead them to success.

With the presence of young and mechanically gifted players like Twistzz, broky, and ropz, FaZe has a solid roster that can take on any challenge in their path and strive to succeed.

Compared to Faze, Ninjas in Pyjamas has a roster with far lesser achievements in recent times. They currently rank outside the top 10 CS:GO teams in the world, and has not seen silverware as often as FaZe. Regardless of achievements, NiP does have a strong roster with a renowned young IGL, Aleksib, leading their way.

In the last few months, NiP lost key talent like dev1ce and Plopski, and even removed hampus from the role of the IGL. Despite having so many inconveniences over a short period of time, NiP has managed to pull through and defeat some of the biggest names in CS:GO esports.

Ahead of this semi-finals matchup, FaZe Clan can confidently be seen as the team with the better roster. However, taking into consideration the various external factors like recent performances, individual player form and the team chemistry, Ninjas in Pyjamas has the advantage over FaZe Clan.

That being said, anything can happen in an esports match, and fans must be prepared for the match to go in favor of either side.

Head-to-head

The core members of FaZe and NiP's rosters have played against each other in official fixtures only once before. This match was during the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, when FaZe defeated NiP by a 2-1 scoreline in the quarter-finals of the Majors. FaZe eventually went on to win the tournament.

Recent results

FaZe has enjoyed a flawless run in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 so far. They kick-started their tournament run with a 2-0 victory over OG, followed by a 2-0 win against Heroic. As a result of their seeding, FaZe secured a direct slot in the tournament's semi-finals.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, on the other hand, had a rather unfortunate start to the tournament. They lost to Heroic 1-2 in their opening match. However, NiP managed to redeem themselves by winning against OG in their next match. They then eliminated NaVi in the quarter-finals to earn a spot in the semis.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Håvard " rain " Nygaard

" Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen (IGL)

" Andersen (IGL) Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (Coach)

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Fredrik " REZ " Sterner

" Sterner Hampus " hampus " Poser

" Poser Patrick " es3tag " Hansen

" Hansen Ludvig " Brollan " Brolin

" Brolin Aleksi " Aleksib " Virolainen (IGL)

" Virolainen (IGL) Daniel "djL" Narancic (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can enjoy the playoffs stage of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 by tuning into BLASTPremier's official Twitch and YouTube channels. FaZe Clan will take on Ninjas in Pyjamas in a best-of-three series on November 26, 2022, at 10 am PT/ 7 pm CET/11:30 pm IST.

