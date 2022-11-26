Team Liquid vs Heroic at CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 - Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As we near the conclusion of the BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2022, only four CS:GO teams remain in contention for this grand title. Team Liquid, Heroic, FaZe Clan, and Ninjas in Pyjamas have qualified for the tournament's semi-finals and will compete at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark for a winner's cheque of $200,000 and a spot in the BLAST Premier: World Final 2022.

The semi-finals of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals will commence on November 26, 2022. North America's leading CS:GO roster, Team Liquid, will take on the recent Major runners-up, Heroic, in a best-of-three encounter. The winner of the matchup will proceed to meet the winner of NIP vs FaZe in the Grand Finals.

Liquid vs Heroic: Who will win this Semi-finals matchup of CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022

Predictions

Team Liquid is North America's most consistent CS:GO roster and will enter this matchup with the hopes of an entire region on their backs. Liquid has enjoyed a great run in the tournament so far, defeating strong contenders like NAVI and G2 in consecutive fixtures.

Liquid also has a remarkable team that is capable of competing at the highest level of CS:GO esports. Players like nitr0 and YEKINDAR contribute to the team with their experience and tactical awareness, whereas EliGE, NAF and oSee use their outstanding aiming capabilities to carry the team to victories.

Heroic will attempt to secure silverware at the BLAST Fall Finals after they were denied the opportunity to do so at the recent CS:GO Majors. Compared to Liquid, Heroic has had a tougher campaign in this tournament. However, they have already played against two out of the three other semi-finalists teams.

The Danish roster also fields a reputed in-game leader and AWPer like cadiaN, with young and talented individuals like stavn, Jabbi, TeSeS and sjuush to back him up.

In terms of their physical potential, Heroic has the upper hand. Their run at the IEM Rio Major 2022 proves their capability to perform at the biggest stage, while their recent form suggests that they're ready to fight for the trophy just like they did in Rio. For these very reasons, viewers can expect Heroic to triumph over Liquid in this best-of-three semifinals matchup.

Head-to-head

The current core members of Liquid and Heroic's rosters have faced each other on four different occasions in the past. Out of their four matchups, Liquid has won two, winning five out of the eight maps they've played against each other.

The most recent encounter between the two sides was during the Legends Stage advancement match of the IEM Rio Major 2022, when Heroic beat Liquid 2-1 to qualify for the Champions Stage.

Recent results

Team Liquid has enjoyed a clean run so far in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals. They opened up their tally with a 2-0 victory over G2 Esports, followed by a 2-1 win against NAVI in the Group Stage Upper Finals, thereby directly entering the semis.

Heroic defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas in their opening match of the tournament, but were toppled by FaZe Clan in the match that followed. They then defeated G2 Esports to claim a spot in the quarter-finals to secure a spot in the semis.

Potential lineups

Team Liquid

Jonathan " EliGE " Jablonowski

" Jablonowski Keith " NAF " Markovic

" Markovic Joshua " oSee " Ohm

" Ohm Nicholas " nitr0 " Cannella (IGL)

" Cannella (IGL) Mareks " YEKINDAR " Gaļinski

" Gaļinski Damian "daps" Steele (Coach)

Heroic

Martin " stavn " Lund

" Lund Casper " cadiaN " Møller (IGL)

" Møller (IGL) René " TeSeS " Madsen

" Madsen Rasmus " sjuush " Beck

" Beck Jakob " Jabbi " Nygaard

" Nygaard Richard "Xizt" Landström (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of CS:GO can check out BLASTPremier's official Twitch and YouTube handles to watch the semi-finals stage of BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 live. Team Liquid will take on Heroic in a best-of-three series on November 26, 2022 at 6:30 am PT/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8:00 pm IST.

