Over the past few weeks, Nordan “FaZe Rain” has teased that he has some very interesting information about FaZe Clan, adding that most of it is allegedly confidential and the organization could sue him if he talked about it. The founding member first began hinting that he had something to talk about on November 30, via his Instagram feed.

In a video posted on December 9, 2022, he opened up a little more about what FaZe Clan was doing. Many fans feel Nordan is simply milking the matter to get more attention on himself. Others, however, seem to appreciate what he’s trying to do in this situation, with one of them saying:

“This is a decade-long problem, man, with a lot of legal s**t around it.”

FaZe Rain opens up about the many issues he has with FaZe Clan

The content creator has been a part of FaZe Clan since 2012. He pointed out in the video that he has not been paid for his brand deals and is owed an exorbitant amount of money. FaZe Rain also wanted to clarify that this isn’t the reason he's opening up about what’s wrong with the organization, saying:

“They’re gonna say that, and that is a frustration of mine, and I obviously held that in for years, and it was never the reason I was gonna do this, or speak publicly. Because if they just owed me money, I would’ve handled it a different way.”

Besides the initial video, he responded to Jake Lucky, who posted about it on Twitter.

FaZe Rain @FaZe_Rain @JakeSucky I just hope people realize it’s not about the money, I’ve been taking the L on that for years now. Took 6 years to pay me the CSGO money and it went to the IRS LMAO. It’s about the structure they’re trying to build in this industry to profit off all the creators. @JakeSucky I just hope people realize it’s not about the money, I’ve been taking the L on that for years now. Took 6 years to pay me the CSGO money and it went to the IRS LMAO. It’s about the structure they’re trying to build in this industry to profit off all the creators.

He also put a bit of white text at the top of the video as he spoke about the money. It stated that FaZe Clan wouldn’t pay him unless he signs an NDA to never speak about what goes on behind the scenes.

FaZe Rain says his fellow content creators with the organization are being taken advantage of and that he has to be careful about what he says. FaZe Clan is worth a significant amount of money, and they have a powerful legal team. If Nordan leaks information, it’s not out of the question to think they would sue him. He added:

“Yes, I did get f**ked over, but that’s not it. What made me think about it is like dude, if I’m one of the biggest shareholders, I’m one of the founders, I’m one of the main people of this brand, and they’re gonna f**k me over, who else won’t they do that to?”

The content creator spoke about how he’s tried to show others through his own life lessons and doesn’t want to see FaZe Clan’s higher-ups take advantage of others the way they allegedly did with him. Stating that he cared about FaZe and what it had done for the community by giving opportunities to so many other content creators, he said:

“I don’t want these people to come in and ruin the brand that I sacrificed my childhood for. I don’t want people to come in and milk it, and do collab after collab, that do bad, by the by, but its just like they think the logo has a fanbase, the logo is a person, everyone’s ‘Oh my God I can’t wait to see logo' - no! The logo represents a collection of people, that make people feel a certain way. That’s what the logo was.”

According to Faze Rain, FaZe Clan continues to take advantage of the people who made it famous. Talking about how the money given by those who think they’re supporting the org allegedly doesn’t go to the content creators, he said:

“There’s so much I want to tell y’all man, there’s so much, and I will go detail for detail, I’m gonna break it the f**k down from the second I joined FaZe, I’m gonna break down everything what happened.”

Nordan says he doesn’t care if he gets sued, but he wants to ensure the truth gets out and that people stop being taken advantage of.

Social media reacts to FaZe Rain’s speech on YouTube

Not everybody is convinced that Nordan has something to talk about. Some on Twitter and other social media want him to be clearer. This led to a response from FaZe Rain on Twitter, who pointed out that he could be taken to court if he opened up about everything.

Some think that this is just a cry for attention, which led to a reply from FaZe Rain himself (Image via FaZe Rain/Twitter)

Brandon Downes @Brandon_Downes @FaZe_Rain @JakeSucky Then just say it then holy, people couldve filmed an avengers movie in the time you've been wasting @FaZe_Rain @JakeSucky Then just say it then holy, people couldve filmed an avengers movie in the time you've been wasting

No matter what, there is a huge number of people who believe FaZe Rain is sincere (Image via FaZe Rain/YouTube)

However, he also has a significant following on social media, which supports and believes in him. While not everybody believes Nordan and his claims of corruption in FaZe Clan, he has a huge following that is behind him and believes in him.

Many seem to have FaZe Rain's back and believe in what he's saying (Image via YouTube)

For the time being, Nordan fans will have to wait for him to speak more about the things he’s been hinting at. The content creator has no shortage of fans that stand with him and look forward to more details about the alleged ills of FaZe Clan.

