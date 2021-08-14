Ex FaZe member Kay finally reveals the mind-boggling amount he 'lost' in SaveTheKids crypto scam

Over a month after the "SaveTheKids" crypto scam came to light, ex-FaZe Clan member Kay has now come forward with a detailed statement clearing his side of the story. Kay and other FaZe Clan members have been accused of partaking in what's called a "pump and dump" scheme. This involved drumming up hype to their impressionable audiences regarding the "SaveTheKids" crypto coin, getting them to invest heavily, and once the value of the coin went up, Kay and his associates would cash out, causing the currency to crash and for them to profit.

Kay and his associates have vehemently denied all accusations against them so far, and Kay's latest video tries to exonerate him by revealing how much he has paid back to his fans totalling over $75,000.

Kay reveals how much he has paid back to victims of the SaveTheKids scam

In a 27-minute video posted to his YouTube channel, Kay explains that like his fans, he too is a victim in the crypto scam. Claiming that Sam Pepper was the party that swayed him and his associates into the scam, Kay attempted to clear his name.

In the video, he shares multiple screenshots of the losses he and Jarvis have incurred over the course of their investment. Kay alleges that he invested in the token with the thought of sustainability and longevity for himself and his fans. Kay then shares a couple of screenshots depicting that he spent over $50,000 to help build the token.

Kay also alleges that Sam Pepper added a change to the Token's code at the last minute that flew under his radar. The change apparently let Sam cash out quickly and profit off of the scheme, while Kay and the other FaZe members were left to deal with the fallout.

While Kay may appear to be trying his hardest to right the wrong his fans have faced, the "investigation" conducted seems to have been done by himself and not by an independent party. The legitimacy of Kay's claims that he has paid back over $70,000 to his fans that were negatively impacted cannot be verified as of now.

Coffeezilla has been conducting an independent investigation into the scandal and may be able to ratify or discredit Kay's claims.

