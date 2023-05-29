Why is Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien feuding with FaZe Rain? Entire streamer controversy explained

The controversy surrounding Nordan "FaZe Rain" (content creator and co-owner of FaZe Clan) and FaZe Clan's latest acquisition, Grace Van Dien or "BlueFille" (actress-turned-Twitch streamer), has become one of the most talked-about topics in the e-sports community over the past week. Nordan sparked the drama on May 21, 2023, by leaking that Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien would join the FaZe Clan in response to FaZe's tweet about adding more female members.

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan We want more women in FaZe Clan We want more women in FaZe Clan

FAZE RAIN @FaZe_Rain @FaZeClan Spoiler alert it’s Grace and the only reasoning I heard was cuz she was on one episode of stranger things @FaZeClan Spoiler alert it’s Grace and the only reasoning I heard was cuz she was on one episode of stranger things 💀

The leak was perceived as a disrespectful move by some members of the community. However, in response, Nordan tweeted, clarifying that his initial tweet was not aimed at Grace but was intended to criticize the organization for what he considered a "political move."

He responded to Jake Lucky (who was critical of Nordan's actions) by stating:

"Of course, I posted on my IG (Instagram) story it’s not (an) offense to her, IDK (I don't know) her. This is entirely a political move though, by them to get sponsorships by having women. Not because it’s the right thing to do, haha. I also looked her up with FaZe. Her name has never been in conversation with FaZe on Twitter EVER before today."

FAZE RAIN @FaZe_Rain @JakeSucky Of course, I posted on my IG story it’s not offense to her idk her. This is entirely a political move tho by them to get sponsorships by having women. Not because it’s the right thing to do haha. I also looked her @ up w FaZe. Her name has never been in conversation with FaZe on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JakeSucky Of course, I posted on my IG story it’s not offense to her idk her. This is entirely a political move tho by them to get sponsorships by having women. Not because it’s the right thing to do haha. I also looked her @ up w FaZe. Her name has never been in conversation with FaZe on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

What has Grace van Dien said about FaZe Rain's critical comments?

FaZe Rain, whose departure from FaZe Clan has not been officially confirmed, has been openly critical of the organization, accusing them of mismanagement. Recently, he directly criticized the CEO for financial losses and disapproved of the clan's decision to appoint Grace.

Grace noted Nordan's comments and during a live stream on May 26, mentioned that he was not present during her appointment with FaZe Clan. She said:

"For me, signing with FaZe is because FaZe Rain said that the only reason I was signed with FaZe is because I was in Stranger Things. Umm... I'm sorry, sir. Were you in the meeting with us? Were you there? No! I've never f**king met you!"

She continued:

"That is not why they signed me. Like, that is definitely how I got the meetings. Yes! I will definitely give that credit, how I got the meeting. But, that is absolutely not... why I was signed."

She concluded:

"Things that we spoke about in the meeting are... why... so, get f**king wrecked... to everyone saying that."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert "Get fucking wrecked" - Grace Van Dien addressing the FaZe drama and speaking about FaZe Rain. #DramaAlert "Get fucking wrecked" - Grace Van Dien addressing the FaZe drama and speaking about FaZe Rain. #DramaAlert https://t.co/AwBvgoItDE

"When you were still playing with Barbies, I made my first million" - FaZe Rain's response to the clap-back

Nordan did not remain silent following Grace's remarks during her live stream. He responded by sardonically stating:

"Grace, I'm sorry. All I want to say is, you're Gold in Valorant. Make Stranger Things your entire personality, even though you were on only one episode. You found out about Twitch through Tumblr. Not only have you not hit a trick shot, but you don't even know what the f**k that is!"

He added:

"When you were still playing with Barbies, I made my first million out of this industry. On top of it, you're excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night."

(Timestamp: 06:00)

The YouTuber vehemently expressed his disapproval of the corporate heads that were present at the time of Grace's signing:

"That's my f**king point, b**ch! Like, that is literally my point! None of us were! It's a bunch of corporate people deciding who the FaZe fans want to see in FaZe. That's what I'm getting at! It's not people who know what the community wants. It's random Boomers that are doing it, politically for deals."

Grace's latest response

Grace wasted no time in responding to FaZe Rain's caustic remarks. In a recent stream, she responded to Nordan's verbal attacks, addressing the latter accusing her of not knowing what a trickshot is:

"He says I don't even know what a trickshot is, you're right, I don't. And I know that's kinda what you're known for. But I know you, Rain, as the person who almost overdosed on a live stream, and I know that you are better now and I'm really proud of you for that."

Hunter @HUN2R Grace Van Dien has responded to FaZe Rain



She agrees that she doesn't know what a trickshot is, and brings up his history of almost ODing Grace Van Dien has responded to FaZe RainShe agrees that she doesn't know what a trickshot is, and brings up his history of almost ODing https://t.co/XA1hV8POle

Responding to FaZe Rain calling her "mid," she said:

"That is a very classy joke considering you were in the organization at the same time as a man who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women (Mew) when they are intoxicated."

Hunter @HUN2R She also addresses him calling her mid



"that is a very classy joke considering you were in the organization at the same time as a man who who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women when they are intoxicated" She also addresses him calling her mid"that is a very classy joke considering you were in the organization at the same time as a man who who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women when they are intoxicated" https://t.co/KIKWnZChk8

FaZe Rain, on the other hand, has taken a step back from the personal remarks. In response to one of Jake Lucky's tweets, he stated that he felt regretful about making them:

FAZE RAIN @FaZe_Rain



I already contacted grace and ima talk to her and apologize, I have zero problems with her. She’s not… @JakeSucky I agree with you, I actually feel really bad, I wasn’t being serious and I shouldn’t have said that last part. I edited it out at first but it just didn’t hit without it lmfao.I already contacted grace and ima talk to her and apologize, I have zero problems with her. She’s not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JakeSucky I agree with you, I actually feel really bad, I wasn’t being serious and I shouldn’t have said that last part. I edited it out at first but it just didn’t hit without it lmfao. I already contacted grace and ima talk to her and apologize, I have zero problems with her. She’s not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Although he apologized for his personal remarks, it seems that FaZe Rain remains resolute in his stance against the current management handling FaZe Clan. It remains to be seen what the next chapter holds and how the situation will unfold in the future.

Poll : 0 votes