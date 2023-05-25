"Gaming Grace": Twitter reacts as Stranger Things actress and Twitch streamer Grace Van Dien, aka BlueFille, joins FaZe

American actress-turned-Twitch streamer Grace Van Dien, who streams under the moniker BlueFille, has officially announced joining FaZe Clan. She started creating content surrounding video games such as Valorant last year and has amassed a considerable following since then, featuring several collaborations with high-profile streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and others.

Grace took to Twitter to announce her joining the esporting org as a content creator, thanking everyone who has supported her, including friends, family, and Twitch streamers who collaborated with her over the year. In addition to the names mentioned above, some of the streamers she referred to in her announcement include Sykkuno, Amouranth, and Tarik.

Valkyrae, who was also mentioned, joined her followers, fans, and fellow creators in congratulating BlueFille's move to join FaZe Clan, saying:

"Gamin [sic] Grace"

Grace "BlueFille" joins FaZe Clan as content creator days after Rain ruined the announcement

While the announcement has been praised by many on the internet, with admirers flooding her socials with heartwarming messages, the news wasn't exactly a revelation. For those out of the loop, another member of the FaZe clan who goes by the name Rain had essentially spoiled the announcement by revealing BlueFille would be joining the organization a couple of days ago.

In a tweet reply to FaZe's official handle saying they want more women in the esporting org, Rain wrote:

"Spoiler alert, it's Grace and the only reasoning I heard was because she was in one episode of Stranger Things."

The YouTuber has been beefing with his parent organization over several grievances for the last few months and has called them out about various issues. Rain even went as far as to say that BlueFille's membership was a "political move."

As such, the news of the streamer joining the org has been well-received by most of her fanbase, with fellow content creators publicly extending their support and felicitations at the move. Here are some of the Twitter replies:

Bluefille has over 325K followers at the time of writing and, according to TwitchTracker, has averaged approximately 1.1K concurrent viewers in the last month.

