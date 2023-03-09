Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien explains why she prefers to livestream, reveals producer asked her to have s*xual affair

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien, who has garnered a large following on Twitch under the username BlueFille, recently shared disturbing news regarding her acting career. Van Dien disclosed that she intends to devote more time to live streaming after a recent foul experience on the set of her latest movie project.

According to Van Dien, the film's producer made inappropriate advances towards her, proposing that she engage in a "threesome" with him and another female.

This shocking incident sheds light on the industry's darker side, often plagued by harassment, abuse, and exploitation. Twitch, on the other hand, as Van Dien recounts, gives her the freedom to choose who she interacts with.

Grace Van Dien exposes the toxicity of the entertainment industry

Grace Van Dien, who recently appeared on the latest season of Stranger Things, has spoken out about the pervasive problem of boundary violations for women in the entertainment industry.

During a recent live stream, Van Dien revealed that she experienced inappropriate behavior firsthand. Before explaining her story, she stated:

"Some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more but the fact of the matter is, the last few projects I've worked on, I didn't have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,"

(Timestamp: 00:16:34)

She revealed that the producer of her recent movie project had asked her to participate in a "threesome," which she found highly inappropriate. She stated:

"With streaming I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc. One of the last movies I did, one of the producers hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. So like, that's my boss."

Van Dien's disclosure of the producer's request highlights the prevalence of s*xual harassment in the entertainment industry, where performers are often subjected to unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior from those in positions of power.

What the fans said about the clip

After sharing her story during a live stream, Grace Van Dien's clip was shared to r/LivestreamFail, where fans reacted strongly to her revelation about the inappropriate request from the movie producer. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

In light of recent discussions about harassment and abuse in Hollywood, Grace Van Dien's story serves as a reminder of the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for all those involved in the entertainment industry.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes