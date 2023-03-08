Where does Gene Hackman live? All about the Hollywood legend's family as he makes rare appearance in years 

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman was recently spotted in public after staying out of the spotlight for several years. Radar Online reported that the actor was running errands in his neighborhood and the New York Post captured his photos.

The two-time Oscar Award winner was photographed at a Wendy's drive-thru in Santa Fe, New Mexico and seen munching on a chicken sandwich while sitting inside his truck. Shortly after, he reportedly turned his vehicle into a local gas station before going for yard work at his ranch.

The Post also reported that Hackman, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30, looked “fit and healthy” while brandishing a shovel on his private estate for his yard work.

In the photos, Gene Hackman can be seen wearing a green pullover with baggy jeans, a Columbian fleece vest, a baseball cap, and sneakers.

The latest sighting was extremely rare for the actor who retired from Hollywood nearly two decades. He was last seen onscreen in the 2004 comedy film Welcome to Mooseport before officially announcing his retirement in 2008. At the time, Hackman said:

“I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but, yes, I’m not going to act any longer. I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer.”

Daily Loud @DailyLoud New photos of Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman have been released. He is currently 93-years-old. These are the first photos of him in years. New photos of Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman have been released. He is currently 93-years-old. These are the first photos of him in years. https://t.co/5pn1wXN81w

Following his retirement from Hollywood, Gene Hackman went on to publish five books, including the 2013 thriller novel Pursuit.

As per The New York Post, the actor previously lived in Montecito, California, but later moved to New Mexico with his second wife Betsy Arakawa. He currently lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he has been residing since the 1980s.

Everything to know about Gene Hackman’s family

Gene Hackman lives in New Mexico with his second wife Betsy Arakawa (Image via Getty Images)

Gene Hackman was born Eugene Ezra Hackman and Anna Lyda Elizabeth (nee Gray) on January 30, 1930 in San Bernardino, California. He grew up with his brother Richard.

The actor reportedly has Pennsylvania Dutch, English, and Scottish ancestry. His mother was reportedly Canadian and was born in Sarnia, Ontario. His father reportedly operated the printing press for a local newspaper called Commercial News.

Hackman’s parents divorced when he was 13 years old and his father eventually left the family. The Hackmans moved frequently during their early years before settling in Danville, Illinois. The actor and his family lived in the home of his English-born maternal grandmother, Beatrice, during their time in Illinois.

The French Connection star attended Storm Lake High School in his sophomore year while briefly living in Storm Lake, Iowa. He left home at age 16 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served four and a half years as a field radio operator before being stationed in China.

Hackman was also posted to Hawaii and Japan during the Communist Revolution. He moved to New York City after his discharge in 1951. His mother died in a fire in 1962 and the actor eventually moved back to California.

The Golden Globe Award winner married his first wife Faye Maltese in 1959. The couple had three children together, son Christopher Allen as well as daughters Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne Hackman.

Christopher Allen was reportedly born in January 1960, Elizabeth Jean arrived in August 1962 and Leslie Anne was welcomed in October 1966. Gene Hackman was at the peak of his Hollywood career while the children were growing up.

A source previously told Closer Weekly that Hackman wished he was more around his children in the past but is currently close with them and his grandchildren:

“He wishes he’d been around more for his children, but now he’s close with them and their kids.”

Hackman and his first wife divorced in 1986, after nearly three decades of marriage. The former reportedly began dating pianist Betsy Arakawa in 1984 after the pair met at a fitness center in Los Angeles.

He reportedly moved on with Arakawa before finalizing his divorce from Maltese. Hackman and Arakawa tied the knot in 1991 and have stayed together ever since. Meanwhile, Maltese reportedly passed away in 2017.

While Arakawa and Hackman do not have any children of their own, the former is close to the actor’s three children from his first marriage. The couple currently live together in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

