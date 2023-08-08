"Wish I could have this level of delusion" - xQc claiming he did "pretty good" while debating Ethan Klein leaves streaming community divided

Felix "xQc" got together with political commentator Steven "Destiny" following his heated interaction with Ethan Klein earlier today (August 8, 2023). The French-Canadian streamer recalled some of the arguments he made against the H3 Podcast host, claiming that his opinions were "higher" in importance than what Klein presented.

He stated:

"Actual truth. My proof is way higher than his is! Even though I called him bald, it's still more true than graphs being useful for his argument, dude!

Destiny wondered what xQc was trying to prove with his statements. He went on to say that the latter should not be surprised that Klein abruptly ended the debate when he believed Felix was not presenting valuable arguments:

"I don't know what your goal is right now. Are you just trying to - if you're trying to convince him or his audience, you have to come out from a nicer perspective. But I do realize if you want to meme on him, you can meme on him. But then, you can't be surprised when he's like, 'Oh, I feel like this call is not being productive,' and hangs up."

In response, the Twitch streamer claimed that he had done "pretty good" during his interaction with Ethan Klein:

"Oh, man. I did pretty good there, to be honest. I called him out on his graph usage that was cringe as f**k! Okay?"

xQc's viewpoint was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it quickly became a hot topic of discussion. Redditor u/Crazyripps' comment received hundreds of upvotes, in which they said:

"Wish I could have this level of delusion."

"I honestly think Adin Ross might be smarter than xQc" - Fans react as xQc claims his arguments fared "pretty good" against Ethan Klein during the recent debate

For those unaware, Felix and Ethan Klein have been feuding ever since the latter called the streamer out for his reaction content. On August 4, 2023, the YouTuber took to Twitter to publicly label xQc a "content thief":

Ethan Klein's tweet, dated August 4, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Four days later, on August 8, 2023, the two internet personalities finally got together on a Zoom call to settle their differences. However, their interaction quickly turned into a heated argument, resulting in name-calling and hurling personal insults.

As previously stated, the 27-year-old claimed that his arguments against Klein were "pretty good." His sentiments drew over 122 comments on the streamer-focused subreddit, with Redditor u/ShiroRX stating that Destiny rated Felix's argument a "2.5/10":

Another fan joked that Kick ambassador Adin Ross was "smarter" than the former Overwatch pro:

Here are some more notable reactions:

xQc is among the most renowned Twitch streamers, boasting over 11.9 million followers. He is best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts and playing a variety of games on his channel.